The Chosen One game mode in Free Fire: All you need to know about Operation Chrono's new event

The Free Fire devs recently brought a new update called Operation Chrono, where many new features and events are being unveiled gradually.

With the introduction of new features and the Cosmic Racer mode, the developers are now set to introduce another new event to the game, called the Chosen One mode. According to a recent press release from Garena, it will make its way into the game on December 19th and last till December 25th.

This article elucidates every detail known about this upcoming mode.

Every detail about the Chosen One game mode in Free Fire's Operation Chrono event

As already stated, players can access the Chose One mode from 19th December.

Gameplay Style and features: How to play the Chosen One mode?

In The Chosen One, two teams of four players each battle each other, and players are awarded points for every opponent eliminated. The first side to reach 40 points wins the match.

It is more like a Team Deathmatch, where players need to acquire a specified score to win a match.

The Chosen One game mode in Operation Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

As the game starts, two teams will spawn on the map with four players on each side.

Sides have to reach a total score of 40 points to win the match. One enemy kill equals one point in the game.

During the match, randomly, members will be chosen from each team to battle 1v1. The winning team to win the duel gets a 30-second points buff.

If there is no winning team after the match time finishes, i.e., after 6 minutes and 30 seconds, Sudden Death will get activated to decide the tie.

