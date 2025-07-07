The Crew Motorfest Supercars Summit challenges and rewards (July 2 to July 9, 2025)

The Crew Motorfest Summit challenges are a weekly event that is available to all players who own the game for free. The game offers a total of 9 different tasks that you can complete and earn points, securing the respective rewards at the end of the week when a new Summit arrives. The type of challenges can differ from one week to another, while also having certain restrictions on vehicles.

The current Supercars Summit is mostly based around the Ferrari brand, with loaned vehicles and specific car restrictions. It is one of the easier sets of challenges and includes races alongside some feats.

This article will highlight all current Summit challenges in The Crew Motorfest.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are the Supercars Summit challenges in The Crew Motorfest?

Here is a list of all 9 challenges that are currently available in the Supercars Summit Challenges in The Crew Motorfest:

The Era Begins (Loaned Vehicle - Ferrari GTO 1984)

(Loaned Vehicle - Ferrari GTO 1984) Racing to the Extreme (Street Tier 2 - Ferrari F40 1987)

(Street Tier 2 - Ferrari F40 1987) No Compromise (Loaned Vehicle Street Tier 2 - Ferrari F50 1995)

(Loaned Vehicle Street Tier 2 - Ferrari F50 1995) Humble Tribute (Hypercar - Enzo Ferrari 2002)

(Hypercar - Enzo Ferrari 2002) Born to Innovate (Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - La Ferrari 2014)

(Loaned Vehicle Hypercar - La Ferrari 2014) Timeless Icons (Any Ferrari Street Tier 2)

(Any Ferrari Street Tier 2) Speedtrap (Ferrari vehicles from the Ferrari Museum)

(Ferrari vehicles from the Ferrari Museum) Slalom (No vehicle restriction)

(No vehicle restriction) Slalom (Street Tier 2 - Ferrari F40 1987)

All Supercars Summit challenges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

The challenges in the Supercars Summit are quite straightforward, where you simply need to either score as low a lap time as possible in races or the highest score in the feats for more points. You may need to spend some of the in-game currency to purchase the vehicles required in some of the tasks, as they are restricted.

Completing all the challenges will provide you with some extra points to help you get a better position in the overall leaderboard. However, you will need to hold the highest rank till the end of the week to enjoy all the rewards.

All rewards for The Crew Motorfest Supercars Summit

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get for completing the challenges and holding the ranks:

Bronze - 100,000 XP

100,000 XP Silver - 100,000 in-game currency

100,000 in-game currency Gold - Ferrari 512 TR

Ferrari 512 TR Platinum - Supercar Kit

All Supercars Summit rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Ubisoft)

It is important to note that the rewards are cumulative, so if you can reach and hold your position in the Platinum rank, you will gain all of the lower rank rewards as well. The overall Summit leaderboard showcases that all players on and above the 15,000 position will hold the Platinum rank. You can retry the Summit challenges throughout the week and try to get a better score to boost your rank and obtain the best rewards.

