How to buy cars in The Crew Motorfest

Buying cars in The Crew Motorfest is one of the main ways to expand your garage and customize your racing experience. While some vehicles can be unlocked by completing events and playlists, most of your collection will come from purchases made in the in-game shop.

To make things easier, this guide will walk you through the steps to buying cars in The Crew Motorfest.

Buying cars in The Crew Motorfest

To buy a car, simply pause the game and select the “Shop” option from the menu. This opens up the full in-game store, where you can browse not only vehicles but also cosmetics and bundles. For car shopping, you'll mainly have to focus on two sections: "Vehicle Catalogue" and "Offers and Bundles."

Open the in-game Shop from the pause menu to browse available cars in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

The Vehicle Catalogue shows every car currently available in the game. There are a lot of cars in this section, but you can use the filter button at the top-right corner of the screen to narrow them down by manufacturer, type (drift, drag, rally, etc.), or even brand; this makes finding a specific type of car much easier.

If you’re after good value or specific themed vehicles, check out the Offers and Bundles section. Some bundles include full sets of cars tied to playlists or seasonal events, and they’re often cheaper than buying each vehicle separately. These bundles are perfect if you're tackling challenges tied to a specific playlist.

Important note before buying

Make sure you’ve got enough in-game currency before browsing. You’ll see each car’s price clearly listed in the shop, whether it's in Bucks or Crew Credits. Also, keep in mind that The Crew Motorfest currently does not let you sell cars, so choose your purchases wisely. There's no way to undo a buy or get your money back.

Buying cars in The Crew Motorfest is simple, fast, and all done through the in-game shop. Whether you're building a racing lineup or just want something new to cruise around in, use the filters, check bundles, and make your choices carefully.

