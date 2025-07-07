Is The Crew Motorfest better than Forza Horizon 5?

Yes, The Crew Motorfest is better than Forza Horizon 5 in some aspects. However, this does not make one racing title above the other, as both have their fair share of pros and cons. While both Motorfest and Horizon 5 feature quite a lot of similarities, there are some differences that might be a deal-breaker for fans and enthusiasts. It ultimately boils down to personal preferences when comparing two of the largest open-world racing games.

This article will highlight some key features and differences between The Crew Motorfest and Forza Horizon 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

The Crew Motorfest vs Forza Horizon 5: Features, Variety, Gameplay Content, and more

The task of comparing the two most prominent racing titles in the industry is a difficult task. Here is a more detailed overview of both The Crew Motorfest and Forza Horizon in different categories:

1) The Map

Forza Horizon 5 takes place in Mexico and has a large map with ample visual variety that includes snow-capped mountains, volcanoes, sandstorms, jungles, and more. It is a massive playground for car enthusiasts with long highways to test top speeds and tricky corners where one can drift around.

The Crew Motorfest is set on a Hawaiian island named O`ahu. Although the open world is smaller than that of Horizon 5, it is packed with lots of gameplay content and scenic wonders. Starting from jungles, suspension bridges, off-road trails, and even explorable waterways. It is an adventurous experience and may be apt for someone looking for a wide variety of challenges.

The recent expansion of the map with the addition of Maui Island made the playable area larger. Moreover, access to the new part of the map was provided to all players for no additional cost.

2) Vehicles

The Crew Motorfest and Forza Horizon 5 both feature a massive collection of vehicles. However, Horizon is ground vehicle-centric, while Motorfest pushes the boundaries with the inclusion of vehicles like planes for aerial content, boats for the waterways, and even some of the most sought-after motorcycles.

The inclusion of different types of vehicles opens the door for the developers to bring in unique challenges that cannot be replicated with only cars. It is also a great way for players to explore new parts of the map — be it flying over volcanic mountains, or using a powerboat to ride a downstream river into the open ocean.

3) Gameplay Content

Forza Horizon 5 provides the community with the power to choose. You can freely roam around the entire map and have a leisurely drive or commit to the events and grind races. This flexibility is often one of the priorities for several fans as a tool for a virtual escape.

The Crew Motorfest is quite rigid in comparison. This means that you would need to complete races, playlists, and purchase vehicles while leveling up your account to gain Legend Points. Although you can play custom races on the tracks, they need to be completed first. However, you can choose to roam around the open map and explore every corner.

Free roam can be fun at the start and even a great way to relax at times, but it becomes monotonous without any sense of progression.

4) Variety

The Crew Motorfest takes you through a series of difficult challenges by putting you behind the wheel of some of the most powerful vehicles on the planet, then into stunt planes, and even high-speed boats. The off-road races in this game are a different experience and capture the essence of going through jungles, beaches, and taking ramps to jump over waterways. The planes are quite easy to fly as well, thanks to the assist modes.

Forza Horizon 5 features various races with its Festival mechanic. However, the game is inevitably limited to ground vehicle events. Fans can also choose to try out the open world challenges like Drift Zones, Speed Traps, and Jumps.

Horizon 5 offers a feature called the Auction House, where players can buy and sell vehicles freely. As long as you have enough in-game currency, you can obtain the best vehicles and sometimes even the highest rarity ones. Motorfest does not have such a mechanic, meaning you would need to grind the game quite a lot to secure the most meta cars.

5) Vehicle Tuning

The Crew Motorfest doubles down on its predecessor’s methods and is set around players earning better parts with higher rarity. The cars themselves can be tuned quite aggressively, but they cannot change their behaviour in the category (like Hypercar, Drift, Rally, and more). This makes it difficult for one to use the same vehicle across different types of races. Fortunately, the devs have been introducing versions of the same cars in different categories to bridge this gap.

Forza Horizon 5 offers a more in-depth tuning process for almost all of the vehicles. Fans can swap out engines, change wheels, and more, to turn even lower-class vehicles into high-speed Drag Race winners.

6) Handling

A lot of the handling depends on user preference, input type (Keyboard, Controller, or Wheel), and in-game settings. The vehicle physics in Forza Horizon 5 seems to be leaning towards simulation more, while The Crew Motorfest features a bit more of the arcade feel.

This makes the driving experience in both games quite similar while also being dramatically different at times. Cars in Horizon 5 simply feel heavier and require much more control in turns, while Motorfest can be a bit more forgiving when it comes to controlling understeer and oversteer.

Both games have various driving assists to ease the learning curve, but you can turn them off to have a more authentic driving experience.

Conclusion

The Crew Motorfest was released almost two years after Forza Horizon 5 and has slowly emerged as the better game. The constant update for the title and addition of new vehicles with seasonal patches is one of the best ways to increase gameplay content. Moreover, the game receives weekly Summit challenges that provide the community with free and meaningful rewards. Constantly changing Grand Race events promote competitive PvP play alongside the global leaderboard that shows up on the weekly Summit.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

