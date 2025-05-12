How to unlock Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery for free

Forza Horizon 5 has finally launched on PlayStation 5, and to celebrate this exciting expansion, the developers have partnered with Lamborghini to release a limited-time special livery for Revuelto. This exclusive Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery stands out with its bright green and blue gradient. Many believe this unique paint job is a tribute to both Xbox and PlayStation, symbolizing the unity between the two platforms.
On that note, here’s how to get the Lamborghini Revuelto Special Livery in Forza Horizon 5 for free.
How to redeem the Lamborghini Revuelto Forza Horizon 5 Special Livery
It is important to note that this is only a liver, and not the Revuelto car itself. You must already own the Lamborghini Revuelto in Forza Horizon 5 to apply this design.
If you have the car, follow these steps to get the unique livery:
- Visit any Outpost or Player House on the map.
- Go to the Garage tab.
- Select Designs & Paint, and go to Find New Designs.
- In the search menu, paste the code: 687 884 132.
- Download the livery and apply it to your car.
Once done, your Lamborghini will now sport the eye-catching green and blue colorway. If you don't own the car, you can still claim this item and keep it saved, so that you can apply it on your future Revuelto.
How to unlock Lamborghini Revuelto in Forza Horizon 5
As mentioned earlier, the livery requires you to already own the car in-game. Luckily, you can unlock the Lamborghini Revuelto for free, thanks to the recent Horizon Realms update.
In this update, players can access 12 unique Realms, each offering opportunities to earn Accolades. As you complete challenges and gain Accolades across these Realms, you’ll unlock four major rewards, and the Lamborghini Revuelto is one of them.
That's everything you need to know about the Lamborghini Revuelto Special Livery. Whether you’re a returning fan or a new player on PlayStation, getting this vehicle and livery for free is definitely worth it. Do note that this is an exclusive item that will most likely be redeemable only for a limited time. It will not arrive as a purchasable item in the future.
