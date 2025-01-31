Forza Horizon 5 reportedly headed to Nintendo Switch 2

Leaker eXstas1s is back with a new rumor, suggesting Forza Horizon 5 is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2. Tagging his post about the upcoming PlayStation 5 version, he shared a GIF image of the Nintendo Switch 2. To top this, memory manufacturer Lexar also features the title in a promotional image for Nintendo Switch 2 MicroSD Express cards.

The latest entry in the acclaimed open-world racer series from Xbox Game Studios has been widely regarded as one of the best Xbox games in recent memory. With various other titles from the green team also speculated to be getting Switch 2 ports, this does not sound too far-fetched. Here are the details.

Nintendo Switch 2 may get Forza Horizon 5 following PS5 version

Forza Horizon 5 is currently slated for a PS5 launch in Spring 2025. Since this is a cross-gen title, with a rendition on Xbox One as well, it should make a Switch 2 port pretty feasible. This is interesting since the upcoming PlayStation port is being handled by Panic Button, a third-party developer responsible for impressive Nintendo Switch ports like Warframe, DOOM (2016), Subnautica and more.

Previously, the leaker had suggested other Xbox first-party games were also on their way to Nintendo's hotly anticipated hybrid console. The list includes the likes of Starfield, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and the upcoming DOOM: The Dark Ages. That said, another source may also have accidentally hinted at the rumored Forza Horizon 5 port for the handheld device. However, there's more.

As spotted by a user on the online forum Famiboards, the promo image for the Lexar 1 TB MicroSD Express card features a bunch of games in the background reflected in a tile format. Examples include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ring Fit Adventure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as some other Nintendo Switch third-party games.

Two key exceptions are visible, however: Baldur's Gate 3 and Forza Horizon 5, both of which are unavailable on the original Switch hardware. While these could simply be afterthoughts from the marketing team, they may lead to something concrete as well. We must wait and see how things turn out. Perhaps at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April 2025?

