Top 7 fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5

Players are likely looking for the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5, considering it is, after all, a racing game. Forza Horizon 5 is a racing game title developed by Playground Games. It was released back on November 9, 2021, under the publication of Xbox Game Studios, and quickly became one of the most popular in the genre.
To that extent, here are the seven of the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5.
List of seven of the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5
7) Bugatti Chiron
The Bugatti Chiron completes the list of fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5 with a maximum speed of 270 mph. It is no slouch when it comes to performance either, and with a little bit of modification, it makes a powerful option to pick for winners.
6) Hennessey Venom GT
The Hennessey Venom GT ranks sixth on the list of fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5 with a top speed of 270 mph. It also boasts an incredibly high power-to-weight ratio, similar to the Koenigsegg One, making it a serious contender in races.
5) Koenigsegg One
The Koenigsegg One is special, as it is as light as they come. It weighs 1360 kg with a horsepower of 1341, making it one of the best cars in terms of acceleration. Furthermore, it can reach top speeds of up to 273 mph, which is not to be taken lightly.
4) Koenigsegg Agera RS
Another Koenigsegg car, the Koenigsegg Agera RS, makes it fourth on the list of the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5. It boasts high speeds of up to 280 mph, which can still beat most of the cars in the game.
3) Rimac Nevera
The Rimac Nevera is not only fast but also boasts excellent handling, making it one of the best overall cars in terms of performance. It can reach a top speed of 294 mph, ranking it the third fastest car in the list.
2) Hennessey Venom F5
The next car in the list of fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5 is the Hennessey Venom F5. Its base variant can reach speeds of up to 300 mph, which is a rare feat in the game. Moreover, with a little modification, it can even match the base speed of the Koenigsegg Jesko, thereby making it second on the list.
1) Koenigsegg Jesko
The Koenigsegg Jesko tops the list of the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5. It can reach top speeds of up to 308 mph without any attached mods, which no other car in the game can match.
This covers seven of the fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5. It is important to note that these cars are made for proper race tracks and will perform to the best of their strengths only when the conditions are just right.
However, in the right hands, any one of them can easily win races irrespective of the top speed statistic.
