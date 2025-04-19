Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure: Complete list of achievements and trophies

After a really long wait, Forza Horizon 5 is finally receiving a PS5 port, and will be available on the console from April 29, 2025. The game also has two DLCs: Rally Adventure and Hot Wheels expansion pack. The former features 27 trophies in total, all of which fall under Bronze achievements in the game.

Read on for the list of all trophies available in Rally Adventure DLC of Forza Horizon 5.

All trophies from Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure DLC

In total, there are 27 trophies in this DLC (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Welcome to Sierra Nueva: Arrive at the Horizon Badlands Outpost.

Arrive at the Horizon Badlands Outpost. Rouen: Win your first Horizon Rally event.

Win your first Horizon Rally event. Better Together: Win your first Horizon Race event.

Win your first Horizon Race event. It's Rally Time!: Join the Horizon Raptors Team.

Join the Horizon Raptors Team. Road Rally: Join the Apex Predators Team.

Join the Apex Predators Team. In The Still Of The Night: Join the Grit Reapers Team.

Join the Grit Reapers Team. Pink Slip: Win your first Team Champion Race.

Win your first Team Champion Race. Picking Up The Tab: Win all three Team Champion Races.

Win all three Team Champion Races. Horizon Badlands Champion: Become the Horizon Badlands Rally Champion.

Become the Horizon Badlands Rally Champion. Keep Calm And Rally On: Win all Horizon Rally events.

Win all Horizon Rally events. Course Connoisseur: Win all Horizon Race events.

Win all Horizon Race events. Backwards, At Night, In The Rain: Complete all of Ramiro's Reputation Challenges.

Complete all of Ramiro's Reputation Challenges. Follow My Lead: Complete all of Alejandra's Reputation Challenges.

Complete all of Alejandra's Reputation Challenges. I Ain't Gonna Change: Complete all of Alex's Reputation Challenges.

Complete all of Alex's Reputation Challenges. Smashlicious: Smash 15 Apex Predators Boards.

Smash 15 Apex Predators Boards. Completed It Mate: Complete all the Reputation Challenges.

Complete all the Reputation Challenges. Generating Alternate Smash Flows: Smash all 30 Apex Predators Boards.

Smash all 30 Apex Predators Boards. Smashtastic: Smash 150 Pinata Trucks!

Smash 150 Pinata Trucks! Put it on my Smash Drive: Smash 150 Grit Reapers Crates.

Smash 150 Grit Reapers Crates. Road Book: Discover every road in Sierra Nueva.

Discover every road in Sierra Nueva. Canyon Master: Earn 3 Stars from every freeroam PR Stunt in Sierra Nueva.

Earn 3 Stars from every freeroam PR Stunt in Sierra Nueva. That Time of Year: Complete any Seasonal Activity in Sierra Nueva.

Complete any Seasonal Activity in Sierra Nueva. Unlimited Rally: Cross your first split-gate in a Horizon Rally event.

Cross your first split-gate in a Horizon Rally event. Living up to the Rep: Make your way up to the seventh Tier of Horizon Raptors Reputation Challenges.

Make your way up to the seventh Tier of Horizon Raptors Reputation Challenges. Just Reppin': Make your way up to the seventh Tier of Apex Predators Reputation Challenges.

Make your way up to the seventh Tier of Apex Predators Reputation Challenges. Life Skills: Banked 1 Million Skill Score in Sierra Nueva.

Banked 1 Million Skill Score in Sierra Nueva. Cash and Rally: Make your way up to the seventh Tier of Grit Reapers Reputation Challenges.

