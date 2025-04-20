Gran Turismo 7 vs. Forza Horizon 5: Which game should you pick on PlayStation 5?

Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 are arguably two of the most popular racing games available right now. Considering the realistic, captivating gameplay offered in both of these titles, it is difficult to select one over the other. However, with the games costing a hefty amount and FH5 set to be released shortly on the PlayStation 5, gamers who own the Sony console may soon have to decide which racing title they want to go for.

As such, this article will provide a brief comparison between the two games to help you select your favorite.

Similarities between Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7

Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 are both racing video games. With a plethora of customization options, including car upgrades and cosmetic makeovers, both titles offer a realistic experience of racing car owners.

Forza Horizon 5 gameplay (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Furthermore, both games provide a natural racing experience, thanks to features like dynamic time and weather. They both deliver in terms of graphics and gameplay, making them worthwhile purchases for those interested in the genre.

Differences between Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7

These racing games differ in a few aspects as well. For starters, Forza Horizon features an open world, enabling players to explore rather than stick to races all the time. As such, it also allows for off-road driving, essentially catering to a different playerbase altogether.

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay (Image via Sony)

Moreover, Forza offers a wider variety of cars in comparison to Gran Turismo 7. This means more incentive to grind and obtain the various high-end cars, which you can then use to race or drive in the relaxing open world.

However, when it comes to an authentic racing experience, Gran Turismo 7 has had better reviews. Its overall racing mechanics, combined with its state-of-the-art Gran Turismo Sophy AI, deliver a better experience than Forza.

Final verdict

Considering all the features in both games, you will be much better off purchasing Xbox's Forza. It provides an all-around experience of racing, exploration, and upgradation, which makes it worth the hefty price tag. With the somewhat limited gameplay of Gran Turismo 7, Forza Horizon 5 takes the win in this matchup.

