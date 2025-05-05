Top 7 off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5

It is highly advisable to learn about the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5, considering your driving conditions will not always be favorable in the game. When it comes to dirt racing, rock crawling, or cross-country races, the overall performance statistics of a car often do not tell the entire story.
That said, here are seven of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.
List of seven of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5
7) Maserati 8CTF
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Maserati 8CTF is one of the best cars for dirt racing. It comes with decent speed, but what puts this car on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5 is its excellent handling. It performs very well in pretty much all tracks, thereby ranking in the seventh spot.
Also read: Forza Horizon 5: Complete list of achievements and trophies
6) DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
The DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is by far the best car for rock crawling. Its excellent suspension makes it really easy to drive in practically any scenario. Therefore, it ranks sixth on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.
Check out: Forza Horizon 5: All Barn Finds locations on map
5) Sierra 700R
The Sierra 700R is an excellent car to use in the smaller tracks due to its size and handling, thus earning the fifth spot on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5. With an exceptional grip on its tires, the Sierra 700R is easy to use on the dirt tracks.
Read more: Top 7 fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5
4) Willys MB Jeep
The Willys MB Jeep is an excellent choice for both cross-country and dirt racing. It features decent acceleration and handling, making it suitable for almost any road. Moreover, its off-road drift capability is unmatched, ranking it fourth on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.
3) Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR should be the car of choice where speed is a necessity. It boasts decent handling even at the highest of speeds, which makes it unbeatable in certain off-road maps.
Also check out: Which Forza Horizon 5 edition should you buy on PS5? All editions and bonuses explored
2) International Scout 800A
This is, again, an excellent choice for both dirt and cross-country racing. With top-tier speed, acceleration, and handling stats, this car will never let you down regardless of the track it is being driven upon. Therefore, it ranks second on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.
Also read: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC: Complete list of achievements and trophies
1) HotWheels Bone Shaker
The most overpowered car in the game for off-road racing is the HotWheels Bone Shaker. With incredible acceleration and handling, it is the easiest car to score wins with, ranking it first on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.
Here are some more articles for you to check out:
- Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure: Complete list of achievements and trophies
- Gran Turismo 7 vs. Forza Horizon 5: Which game should you pick on PlayStation 5?
- When is Forza Horizon 5 coming out for PS5?
- Forza Horizon 5 PlayStation port set to release soon
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.