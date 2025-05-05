Top 7 off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5

It is highly advisable to learn about the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5, considering your driving conditions will not always be favorable in the game. When it comes to dirt racing, rock crawling, or cross-country races, the overall performance statistics of a car often do not tell the entire story.

Ad

That said, here are seven of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.

List of seven of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5

7) Maserati 8CTF

Maserati 8CTF in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

The Maserati 8CTF is one of the best cars for dirt racing. It comes with decent speed, but what puts this car on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5 is its excellent handling. It performs very well in pretty much all tracks, thereby ranking in the seventh spot.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Forza Horizon 5: Complete list of achievements and trophies

6) DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@MACADABRA)

The DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is by far the best car for rock crawling. Its excellent suspension makes it really easy to drive in practically any scenario. Therefore, it ranks sixth on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

Check out: Forza Horizon 5: All Barn Finds locations on map

5) Sierra 700R

Sierra 700R in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

The Sierra 700R is an excellent car to use in the smaller tracks due to its size and handling, thus earning the fifth spot on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5. With an exceptional grip on its tires, the Sierra 700R is easy to use on the dirt tracks.

Ad

Read more: Top 7 fastest cars from Forza Horizon 5

4) Willys MB Jeep

Willys MB Jeep in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

The Willys MB Jeep is an excellent choice for both cross-country and dirt racing. It features decent acceleration and handling, making it suitable for almost any road. Moreover, its off-road drift capability is unmatched, ranking it fourth on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

3) Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

The Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR should be the car of choice where speed is a necessity. It boasts decent handling even at the highest of speeds, which makes it unbeatable in certain off-road maps.

Ad

Also check out: Which Forza Horizon 5 edition should you buy on PS5? All editions and bonuses explored

2) International Scout 800A

International Scout 800A in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

This is, again, an excellent choice for both dirt and cross-country racing. With top-tier speed, acceleration, and handling stats, this car will never let you down regardless of the track it is being driven upon. Therefore, it ranks second on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC: Complete list of achievements and trophies

1) HotWheels Bone Shaker

HotWheels Bone Shaker in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@Throneful)

The most overpowered car in the game for off-road racing is the HotWheels Bone Shaker. With incredible acceleration and handling, it is the easiest car to score wins with, ranking it first on the list of the best off-road cars from Forza Horizon 5.

Ad

Here are some more articles for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.