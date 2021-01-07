The Cyberpunk 2077 Breach Protocol Solver makes hacking much easier

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of hacking sequences, and the Breach Protocol Solver can make it easier for players to solve them.

The Breach Protocol is an ability or a hack in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be actively used to gain entry to access points, hack enemies or decipher shards. For the hacks to be successful, players need to solve a sequence that acts as a puzzle. Those puzzles are randomized each time to keep the gameplay fresh, and some of them can be fairly tough.

Govizlora is the Reddit user who created the Breach Protocol Solver, and it can be accessed through GitHub for all Cyberpunk 2077 players.

Using the Breach Protocol Solver for Cyberpunk 2077

After accessing the application on PC, players can open the Breach Protocol Solver site and upload a screenshot of their puzzle. From there, the site will decipher the puzzle and give the player a solution to use in Cyberpunk 2077.

An even easier way of using the Breach Protocol Solver is to access the GitHub site through a mobile device. Players can use the mobile version while they play Cyberpunk 2077, and instead of uploading a screenshot, they can use the phone itself. Access can be given to the camera of a mobile device, and a picture of the puzzle can be taken directly for a quick Breach Protocol Solver solution.

Most of the time, the Breach Protocol Solver will be able to give a solution to the puzzle right away, with all of the information needed. However, there are some instances where all of the information cannot be given.

Advertisement

This happens when players try to hack access points, but only with a smaller buffer size for the Cyberdeck. The site for the Breach Protocol Solver won't be able to interpret those puzzles, and players may find those very specific areas out of reach. However, the good news is that none of them are overly important, and there can sometimes be other entry points.

A certain perk in Cyberpunk 2077 will also make using the Breach Protocol Solver an easier experience. The Almost In! perk will give players more time to solve the puzzle or sequence. This, in turn, offers more time on the solver. The perk is still useful even without the solver.