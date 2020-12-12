What is Cold Blood Perk in CyberPunk 2077, and how to use it?

Perks are defining points in any game, and in a title like Cyberpunk 2077, perks like Cold Blood give bonuses to players. It lets them take on stronger enemies with ease.

Perks are essential in role-playing games because they influence the character build a person would want to go for. Character builds define the approach players take towards any given mission in a game. Some prefer a stealthy approach, while others prefer going in all guns blazing.

The Cold Blood Perk in Cyberpunk 2077

This perk is a part of the "cool" attribute tree, which determines the composure, resilience, and effectiveness in stealth-based missions.

The Cold Blood perk is part of the Cold Blood skill tree itself. Skills in Cyberpunk 2077 can be leveled up through gameplay actions or cyberwares.

This particular perk is mostly a passive one in Cyberpunk 2077. It's got three different levels with three compounding effects. It is activated for 10 seconds at the first level and increases movement speed by 2% after defeating an enemy. This effect can stack only once.

At the second level, the effects remain the same but the perk stacks twice, and at level 3, it stacks thrice. So, technically speaking, at the highest level, the perk stays active for 30 seconds after defeating three opponents. And going by the usual nature of how RPG stacks work, the total movement speed increase while this perk is activated will be 6%.

The best part about role-playing titles is that the character builds cause people to approach missions differently. And with so many permutations and combinations of skills and perks available, two playthroughs of the game would never be the same, provided the character build is different.