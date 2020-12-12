Reports: Cyberpunk 2077 developer assures ’full bonuses’ to employees regardless of disastrous debut

Recent reports suggest that CD Projekt Red has promised developers their full bonuses regardless of Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy release.

The much-awaited game was released on 10th December. Even before it came out, the review copies had been said to have contained quite a few bugs and glitches, something the developers said had changed after the day one update.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 still has quite a few glitches and bugs, with various notable streamers and mainstream gamers talking about it on different social media forums. Regardless, CDPR has promised its employees that they will be receiving their full bonuses despite the game’s disastrous release.

Reports: CDPR to pay developers full bonuses notwithstanding Cyberpunk 2077’s early issues

Earlier, in the build-up to Cyberpunk 2077’s release, the Polish company had reportedly forced employees into a six-day workweek so that the game could be finished without further delays. The title had seen multiple postponements, and the process was fast-tracked to become “forced overtime.”

Now, a report from Gadgets 360, via Bloomberg, has said that executives at CDPR have taken responsibility for the game’s problematic release, and the developers will receive full bonuses no matter how Cyberpunk 2077 is reviewed.

This is a welcome move, with the organization having told employees previously that their bonuses would depend upon how Cyberpunk 2077 performs critically. The game sold more than 8 million copies in pre-orders even before launch.

However, the incessant issues have proved that there is quite a bit of work to be done. Cyberpunk 2077 has a Metacritic score of 90 out of 100, and the initial bonus condition would have no longer been met if the score dipped below 90.

However, an email (accessed by Bloomberg) sent to employees by Adam Budowski, Studio Head and Creative Director for Cyberpunk 2077, said:

“We initially had a bonus system that was focused on the game’s ratings and the release date, but after consideration, we believe that measure is simply not fair under the circumstances. We underestimated the lengths and complexity involved to make this a reality, and still, you did everything you could to deliver an ambitious, special game.”