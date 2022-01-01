The demon gun glitch from Warzone has surfaced in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has had its fair share of bugs since its early release period in November, and the 'demon gun' glitch is one of the latest added to the list. Many Warzone players will be well acquainted with the texture glitch that went in and out of Verdansk for months.

When Caldera dropped into Warzone and the Battle Royale moved to the Pacific, the demon gun glitch resurfaced and was making the rounds on social media. Oddly enough, the demon gun glitch started to appear in an entirely separate game. Players in Halo Infinite also started to capture some of their moments with the crazy-looking demon gun glitch.

What is the demon gun glitch in Halo Infinite?

The 'demon gun' glitch in both Halo Infinite and Warzone is based on texture bugs in the respective games. Usually the bug will appear on weapons, which is where the name 'demon gun' comes from. There's no better way to explain it, because the weapons will become massive blobs of dark spikes that take up much of the screen.

When the demon gun bugs do appear, it's almost impossible to discern what the original gun looks like. In early December, there were some clips of the bug affecting weapons like the BR75 in Big Team battles or any other multiplayer modes available. However, even more examples of the demon texture glitch have appeared in late December and were posted on Twitter by "IDasHHH_" in a couple of different ways.

In both of the clips posted by the user, the demon gun glitch seemed to affect the Halo Infinite spartan models themselves. The typically human shapes would become massive blobs of black spikes that look like something out of a Doom game. They can look amusing at first, but there are some fairly significant visual bugs that can certainly affect the quality of gameplay. These bugs can become even more of a problem in Halo Infinite ranked.

Bugs like the demon gun in Halo Infinite

Oliver @lDasHHH_ ok @halo what is this ? ok @halo what is this ? https://t.co/3NONYJtH8X

Like any bug in Halo Infinite, the hope is that the problem will be patched out sooner rather than later. Halo Infinite itself already has plenty of bugs to worry about when the multiplayer beta was released in November.

Also Read Article Continues below

Of course, the Halo Infinite Campaign also had its fair share of bugs, such as the quick save problems early on in the release. But so far, 343 Industries has been on top of the bugs, and it's likely that the demon guns and players won't be around for long.

Edited by R. Elahi