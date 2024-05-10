The most disappointing Xbox games of all time

The console wars are a thing of the past, but the gaming community still believes PlayStation has better titles than Xbox. The games that are released for a specific console are what encourage people to buy them. If they are not interesting enough, they will probably look elsewhere for a better option.

PlayStation has successfully built original games, such as The Last of Us, God of War, and Uncharted. Meanwhile, Xbox has struggled in this regard since its inception. There are a few good Xbox games, such as Halo, Forza Horizon, and Gears of War, but there have also been some disappointing ones. This article looks at the Xbox games that left a bad taste in players' mouths.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The games have been listed in no particular order.

7 games that disappointed the Xbox community

1) Crackdown 3

Crackdown 3 felt like a step down from its predecessors (image via Xbox, Xbox Game Studios)

Crackdown 3 was released for the Xbox One in 2019 after multiple delays. The game was not broken like most titles that are released today, but the gameplay felt dull and repetitive compared to its predecessors. This open-world title didn't renovate itself enough at a time when other games of the same genre were innovating by staying up to date with the needs of the gamer, making it feel outdated.

This game took Microsoft nearly five years to release, and it still managed to be inferior to the first Crackdown from 2007. The reason behind this disappointment was that the expectations were high for Crackdown 3 because of the standards set by the previous entries in the franchise.

2) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite made the long time fans lose faith in the franchise (image via Xbox, Xbox Game Studios)

Halo has been an extremely popular franchise for Xbox since the early days. The latest entry in the franchise was Halo Infinite, which was released for Xbox One and Xbox Series in 2021 to a mixed reception from the fans. Even though Halo Infinite was released after multiple delays, the fans still expected a high-quality product, which turned out to be false.

However, what the fans received was a shell of its former self as Halo Infinite was a disappointment in many areas. The graphics didn't feel next-gen at all and even the campaign felt like a watered-down version of the previous entries. The players had the multiplayer aspect to look forward to, but even that was ruined by the lack of a split screen at launch and the inclusion of abysmal micro-transactions.

3) Redfall

Redfall was directionless during its development (image via Epic Games, Bethesda Softworks)

Redfall was a massive failure for Xbox when it was released in 2023 for next-gen Xbox consoles. The gaming community held Arcane Studio in high regard as they were behind releasing games like Dishonored and Prey. Unfortunately, Redfall's launch was terrible, as it was riddled with bugs and server issues that made the game unplayable.

These issues, along with the gameplay being not fun, made the players turn their back on the game. Redfall's life cycle since its release was so horrendous that Xbox recently decided to shut down Arcane Austin. The developers for Redfall never had a clear vision of what they were making which is why the game was a massive disappointment for Xbox fans.

4) Starfield

Starfield was too ambitious but boring at the same time (image via Xbox, Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield, which was released for the Xbox Series in 2023, was Bethesda's most ambitious game. The game received a mixed reception from fans but was mostly a big disappointment for many out there. The game promised exploration of the entire galaxy and planets that you could walk on without any restrictions. However, this promise came with a price.

The planets in Starfield were empty, which meant that there was not a lot to explore as everything looked the same. There were no vehicles to traverse either, which meant you had to walk all the time. What made it worse was the fact that this next-gen title was stuck at 30 FPS and loading screens that would take you out of the experience.

5) Crimson Dragon

Crimson Dragon should have never been a launch title for Xbox One (image via Xbox, Xbox Game Studios)

Launch titles for any new console are very crucial as they give the players a reason to check out the console. While Xbox One was doomed from the very start, Crimson Dragon being a launch title didn't help the console either. It was released with Xbox One back in 2013, which probably wasn't the best decision by Microsoft for their newest console at the time.

While this game is not the worst game you will ever play on your Xbox, it leaves a lot to be desired. Crimson Dragon had a weird control scheme which made the game hard to play and the missions weren't anything to look forward to as they all felt repetitive. What was even more disappointing for the fans was the fact that the game had aggressive monetization options as well.

6) Fighter Within

Fighter Within showed why Kinect did not connect with the players (Image via Xbox, Ubisoft)

The Kinect was a device that came with the Xbox One, inside the box. It required games, which is why Fighter Within was developed by Ubisoft for the device. This game was released at a time when Microsoft was trying its best to sell the idea of motion gaming with the Kinect.

The game was a disappointment because it was dependent on motion controls that didn't work like they should have. A game that doesn't work is not a game anyone would want to play, making Fighter Within a huge disappointment for the fans.

7) Halo 5: Guardians

Halo 5: Guardians ruined Master Chief for the fanbase (image via Xbox, Microsoft Studios)

Halo 5: Guardians was developed by 343 Industries and launched for Xbox One in 2015. It was disappointing in many regards, as it did not properly focus on its fan-favorite character Master Chief during its campaign. Halo 5: Guardians had a campaign with a messy story that didn't live up to expectations and was generally a step down from the previous games in this franchise.

What made it even more disappointing was the fact that it chose to double down on everything that was wrong with Halo 4, like multiplayer balancing issues and limited replayability. Halo 5: Guardians even had microtransactions that ruined the multiplayer experience for the players. This entry caused many long-time fans of Halo to bid farewell to the franchise.