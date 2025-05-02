The Elder Scrolls 6 leaker drops new hints on release window, art direction, and setting

A fresh The Elder Scrolls 6 leak has emerged on the internet, shedding some new light on its setting and when we can expect it to release. Now, two things to take into consideration before we proceed further. Firstly, the release window estimation claim is rather tenuous. As the leaker is allegedly an Environmental Desinger, they only have a rough estimation of the progress made in asset creation

Ad

Secondly, the source is a now-archived thread on the 4chan /v/ board, so take it with a grain of salt.

TES 6 leak from Environment Designer claims Hammerfell as the lone province

Image of Agadir Aguelluy, a real-life Moroccan fortress (Image via r/GamingLeaksandRumors)

This TES 6 leak corroborates some details with another rehashed 4chan leak from February, saying that there's a lot of sailing. It has been a long-standing theory ever since the lone reveal trailer for the game dropped a few years ago that Hammerfell will be the main province this time around.

Ad

Trending

The current leaker in question, however, goes on to say there's not much of High Rock, the homeland of the Bretons, which was the setting of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. Instead, there are some Breton "settlements towards the west" which look more medieval, and the Orcs live in snowy regions towards the north.

This is somewhat in contradiction with previous leaks, which claimed that the map of The Elder Scrolls 6 will span most of Hammerfall, High Rock, and Lilac Bay in between.

Ad

However, the newly leaked tidbits may agree with the multi-province theory in their own way: by explaining that the "Yokudan tilesets" are now halfway done. Yokuda, for those unaware, is an old Redguard island separate from the Tamrielic landmass, far off to the west.

Even though it partially sank in the First Era (1E 792), the remnant is likely populated post-Skyrim.

That being said, the Yokudan tileset may simply mean a subtype of the Redguard settlements on Hammerfell (as opposed to the Ansei sword-singers). This interpretation would mean TES6 is indeed based in only Hammerfell and possibly some islands on Lilac Bay.

Ad

Also check out: TES 6 is likely Todd Howard's final game

The leak also mentions custom ship-building and sailing as a major gameplay point. Given Starfield's detailed ship-building mechanic, it would be highly conceivable for TES 6 to lean into something like this.

Some other things are niche tidbits about the art direction. Here's the gist of what the various posts from the alleged leaker claim in the thread:

Hammerfell will not be as we know it from ESO. The desert in the middle remains, but it has a "bushy Mediterranean" look as laid out by the trailer.

It will have a "realistic art-style" similar to Starfield, which makes sense given Bethesda is likely using some mutation of Creation Engine 2. Bethesda allegedly wants TES6 to look like "ESO cinematics but less flashy".

Architecture of the Redguard (Yokudan and Ansei) tilesets are inspired by Morrocan fortresses, Petra, and Ancient Egyptian monuments,

Agadir Aguelluy, a Moroccan mountain fortress, was specifically referenced by the leaker to demonstrate what a Redguard fortress looks like. Co-incidentally, Morocco is also the primary inspiration behind the representation of Hammerfell in ESO.

Another city tileset is called "Crowns" and based on medieval Persian cities.

Other than the Dwemer, it appears that an archetype of dungeons is called "Sinistral", which is another term for the Left-handed Elves originally from the Yokudan Isles.

Ad

Also Read: Video game sequels that are too big to fail

The Elder Scrolls 6 will take over "two more years to finish" according to leaker

Ad

The leaker provided some insight into the compartmentalized development process of TES6, meaning that few developers working on the project have an overall idea about how the game is shaping up. This is also why, according to the leaker, it's possible for Bethesda to narrow down potential sources of media leaks.

This leaker in question is an Environment artist, so their grasp of how much progress other departments of the game has made is questionable. That being said, the leaker claims that the Environmental art will take "about two more years to finish".

Ad

Furthermore, they also went on to imply there's a lot of "decision fatigue" as all of its different development teams weigh in on specifics. This "horizontal hierarchy", then, is making the overall pace of development slower than usual — which means the possible release window of TES 6 might stretch beyond 2027.

Even if we take this information for granted, another point of consideration is that the pace of AAA development can change, and different parts of the agenda require different amounts of resource and time sink.

Ad

You can read up on an abridged version of the thread here focusing on the leaker's replies, courtesy of Reddit user raisinbraisin72, and the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit.

Stay tuned for more Elder Scrolls news and updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.