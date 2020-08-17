The Fall Guys Mobile scam you shouldn't fall for

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown was released on the 4th of August. The game, published by Devolver Digital and developed by Mediatonic, pits 60 contestants in an endless series of mini-games. Fall Guys is similar to battle royale games in the sense that the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Since its release, the game has sold more than 2 million copies, with more than 23 million registered viewing hours on Twitch. Further, the developers seem intent to make the game an overall enjoyable experience, and have been quick to release the first update.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

With Fall Guys currently available only on Windows and PS4, gamers have been demanding its release on other platforms as well. On one hand, quite a few of them have been searching online for the Xbox One version, which of course, does not yet exist.

On the other, some Fall Guys mobile scams have already begun to crop up on the internet. One such scam was called out on the Developer-supported Fall Guys Subreddit r/FallGuysGame.

The unraveling of the Fall Guys Mobile scam

As highlighted in the Reddit post, an unofficial YouTube account called Fall Guys Mobile promises the game's portability for mobile phones. You can see the link to a website with the address ‘fallguysmobile.com.’ Of course, as already mentioned, the game has not yet been released for mobile phones, although that might change shortly.

Regardless, even a scam needs careful consideration to be pulled off correctly. As it turned out, the link that the scammer posted on in the description of his YouTube video turned out to be wrong. It instead led to the original Fall Guys website, something which all but unraveled the scam for anyone who was close to getting fooled.

Image Credits: r/FallGuysGame, reddit.com

Of course, such scams are no rare occurrence, and most significant games will have a number of scams and false links that people are encouraged to use. However, it is not difficult to deduce whether the link that you are following are a scam or not, as most games nowadays have various social media handles that can be used to get information about the same.

As far as Fall Guys is concerned, the game has not been released on smartphones for the time being, and all such links promising the opposite are simply scams.