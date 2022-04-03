The fastest way to earn money in Weird West

Regardless of the players' character in their Weird West journey, they will need to earn money to progress. Survival in this western world will require plenty of management and resources, so earning money fast can make a major difference.

Weird West is an immersive sim, first and foremost, and that means management is one of the core mechanics. Regardless of where players are in the game, managing inventory and the amount of money they have available is essential.

Luckily, the game has a few different ways to earn some cash quickly, especially if players are willing to take on some of the side content.

Fast ways to earn money within Weird West

Take on bounties for cash. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Out of everything that players can do to earn money fast in Weird West, quests and bounties will always be one of the most efficient ways to get cash and gold. While the quests are a no-brainer, there are side bounties that can be collected for plenty of money.

Early game bounties can average around $150 and will contain different rewards. But objectives aren't the only method, and there are quicker forms of earning cash.

Methods for earning money fast:

Scrapping weapons and selling junk will clear inventory and provide money for nearly no effort.

Breaking into shops is possible, and the buildings can be robbed. Checking them at night is usually the safest option.

Three perks can make earning money much easier. The first is the Lockpick, which is also tied to the shop robbery.

Scrounger will allow players to find more gold when they are searching chests.

Haggler will enable players to purchase goods from vendors for less money while haggling for more.

Mining for ore and selling elixirs to doctors are lucrative ways to sell goods for cash.

With all of the methods within the game, the ones listed above aren't the only options for making money. However, they are some of the fastest early on.

Which houses are the best to steal from in Weird West?

While most buildings can be broken into within the game, only a few different options are worth checking out. One, in particular, is the easiest due to the low number of staff inside.

An armory, a Tailor's hut, or the Doctor's Office are typically the best options for robbing at night. Each of these will have the most valuable items inside for the least amount of resistance. The Tailor's hut is especially easy to rob because there is typically only one person inside to worry about.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar