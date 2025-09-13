  • home icon
  The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1: Gameplay changes, Evasive Dash updates, weapon fixes, and more

The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1: Gameplay changes, Evasive Dash updates, weapon fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:11 GMT
The Finals hotfix patch
The Finals gameplay (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1 has gone live for all regions on September 12, 2025, right after the eighth seasonal update for the game. This patch contains a series of fixes and quality-of-life updates for issues that have seemingly plagued the game ever since the release of the new season.

In this article, we will explore the brand-new The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1. Read below to know more.

Everything included with The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1

Here's a look at all the new changes and additions that have been brought forth by The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1:

Content and Bug Fixes

Cosmetics & Customization

  • Fixed an issue with the ‘Fuel to the Fire’ visual effect that caused it to be too long and sometimes clip into the player’s first-person camera view
  • FIxed a bug with the Black Nile Project Mask that could make your Character appear bare-chested in the main menu
Gadgets

H+ Infuser

  • Fixed an issue where the H+ Infuser’s projectiles could be blocked by some objects, such as friendly Dome Shields

Gameplay

  • Reverted a change that has prevented players from quickly cancelling an animation after use, such as throwing a Frag Grenade, causing the item or projectile not to spawn
Dev Note: In the 8.0 patch we made a change to better match the animation that plays when raising the Dematerializer control panel to the preview effect, to fix a common issue where players tried to quickly Dematerialize a surface but their first input didn’t count. Unfortunately, this fix had some unintended impacts so we have reverted that change, which means the old Dematerializer issue will be back until we find another approach.
  • It should be noted here that separate to this change, we made a fix in 8.0 that causes deployables’ preview meshes to only appear when the player is allowed to deploy them. This should make it more reliable to deploy, and avoid that old feeling that the input was being ignored because the mesh showed up too early. The ‘time to deploy’ for these items is still the same as prior to 8.0, this is just a visual change and it is not related to the revert mentioned above.
Specializations

Evasive Dash

Fixed an issue where hitting jump immediately after dashing would cause a ‘super-dash’ to occur, sending the player much further than intended

Weapons

Dagger

  • Fixed an issue where releasing the secondary attack early, before fully charged, could cause distorted and stuck sound effects

Pike-556

  • Fixed an issue where the Pike had the wrong headshot bonus. It now gives the correct x1.5 damage bonus
Sword

  • Fixed an issue where releasing the secondary attack early, before fully charged, could cause distorted and stuck sound effects

That's everything that you need to know about The Finals hotfix patch 8.0.1. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Quick Links

