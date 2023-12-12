The Finals: How to change your matchmaking servers

There are many reasons why you might be looking to change your matchmaking server in The Finals. From getting a lower latency to playing with friends in a different region, wanting to change your servers and the region you want to play the shooter in has several benefits.

However, there are a few in the community who are having a rough time changing their servers in the game. The shooter doesn't hold the player's hands when it comes to helping them with some of the features they have in the settings menu; hence, it’s not all that surprising why fans are looking up how they can play in another region.

Today’s The Finals guide will, therefore, go over how you can change your matchmaking servers and play in another region.

How to change your servers in The Finals

To change to the server you wish to play in, here are a few things you must do:

Make your way into the game’s main menu and then head to Settings from the home screen. You can do this by pressing Esc on the keyboard or the Options or Menu button on your PlayStation or Xbox.

Once you have made your way into settings, you will then be required to head to Gameplay, where you will find the option to change your server to a few regions that are listed.

Under the Regions section, you will be able to select a server in the following areas: North America, Europe, and Asia. The game, by default, will automatically give you the server that is the closest to where you are. However, it can be different if you are using a VPN to reduce the total amount of latency you are facing.

Once you have changed the region, go back to the matchmaking menu, and your server will have changed by now.

If the server doesn't seem to be changing even after switching your region, try restarting the shooter; this should likely fix the bug.

Make sure to change your region only if you are facing massive lag and latency from the one you were automatically assigned in The Finals or if you wish to play with a friend on another server.

Changing your region otherwise will significantly increase your ping, leading to even more server latency.