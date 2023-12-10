Best Light build for The Finals

The Finals was finally launched during The Game Awards 2023. In this game, customization becomes a key aspect of developing and enhancing playstyles in the arena. The title offers three distinct build types: Light, Medium, and Heavy. To customize theirs, players can navigate to the Contestants section in the Main Menu, where they have the opportunity to modify their loadout using available equipment.

Those who fancy the agile and mobile playstyle will likely find the Light build worth their time. Unlike the Heavy build that excels in slow, powerful combat, this class is equipped to execute enemies quickly by using their insane mobility. Here's how you can make the best Light build in The Finals.

The Finals build guide: Best Light build

There are multiple ways that you can create a strong Light build in The Finals, but this one looks the most flexible and versatile in-game:

Weapon : V9S

: V9S Specialization : Grappling Hook, Evasive Dash

: Grappling Hook, Evasive Dash Gadgets: Pyro Grenade, Breaching Charge, Smoke Grenade

Weapon

V9S is a powerful weapon choice for Light Build (Image via Embark Studios)

The Light build in The Finals is designed for players who prioritize mobility and rapid damage output. For this reason, we choose the V9S weapon that provides both agility and decent damage. Despite a recent nerf affecting its effectiveness at longer ranges, the pistol excels in close-quarters engagements which complements the Light build's playstyle.

However, you can swap this weapon for the M11 or the XP-54 depending on your desired weapon stats.

Specialization

Grappling Hook provides additional mobility (Image via Embark Studios)

Opting for the Grappling Hook specialization allows for quick navigation around the area. This is especially useful for reaching elevated locations to gain strategic advantages over opponents.

If you prefer going in aggressively all the time, then you may want to swap this with Evasive Dash. This specialization allows you to outplay enemies in close-range combat by evading incoming attacks. It can also be used to perform a quick escape in difficult situations.

Gadgets

Pyro Grenade is a great gadget choice for Light Build (Image via Embark Studios)

Gadgets such as Pyro Grenade, Breaching Charge, and Smoke Grenade are the best for Light builds since they contribute to the focus on movement. They provide tools for blinding enemies, breaching fortified areas, and creating tactical diversions.

Breaching Charge is especially useful in demolishing buildings, ceilings, or floors, offering versatility during Cashout thefts. It allows you to create new lines of sight at an objective or facilitate dropping the Cashout to a lower floor.

The Pyro Grenade functions as a reliable damage utility, providing an alternative to the somewhat unpredictable Frag option. It ignites enemies upon contact, but your allies can be affected too.

The Smoke Grenade is also an excellent gadget choice, particularly for teams aiming to optimize their cash gains.

