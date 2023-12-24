The Finals in-queue-stuck error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Finals, a captivating free-to-play first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios, has taken the gaming world by storm with its intense team-based matches and destructible environment. However, like any new online title, it's not immune to technical glitches. One such issue that has been plaguing players is the stuck-in-queue error.

This has left many gamers feeling stranded and wondering about possible solutions. This article will take a look at what one can do to try and circumvent the stuck-in-queue issue.

The Finals in-queue-stuck error possible fixes

The queue-stuck error

Recently, players have reported encountering a persistent issue where they find themselves stuck in the queue screen for extended periods. This frustrating experience has led to discussions on various platforms, with players sharing their concerns and seeking solutions.

Exploring possible fixes

One common suggestion on online forums involves re-linking your Steam account to your Embark ID. Several players have reported success with this method, as it seemingly resolves the problem. To do this, visit https://id.embark.games/id/ and follow the re-linking process.

However, it's crucial to note that this fix may not work for everyone, as some users have reported that the verification server being offline could be the stuck-in-queue error's root cause.

If re-linking doesn't solve this issue, some players have suggested a manual restart of Steam as a potential remedy. This involves exiting that platform from the taskbar, reopening it, and launching the game again.

Additional troubleshooting tips

As frustrating as it is to encounter technical difficulties, especially during Season 1 of The Finals, sometimes the only viable solution is to wait. Discord announcements from this game's developers have acknowledged server problems, indicating that the issue is not user-specific.

Players may need to exercise patience until the developers address and resolve the server-related issues.

Technical hiccups are an inevitable part of the experience when playing a new online game. The queue stuck error in The Finals, while exasperating, has prompted a collaborative effort among players to find solutions.

Whether it's re-linking accounts, restarting Steam, or simply waiting for server-side fixes, the issue will hopefully be solved by following the steps mentioned in this guide. As the developers work diligently to address these issues, players can look forward to a smoother and more immersive experience in The Finals going forward.