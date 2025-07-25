The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes are live, and players are excited to check out all the new changes coming to the game. The update introduces an all-new game mode called Super Cashball, offering a fresh 5v5 experience.This article lists all the changes coming with The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0, as released by developer Embark Studios.All additions in The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notesHit the locker room, Contestants, it’s time to suit up for SUPER CASHBALL!Welcome to the fast-paced, high-stakes 5v5 mode where you work as a team to throw the Cashball into the opposing goal! You can score even bigger by passing the ball between teammates, charging the ball, and making it worth even more points! Earn up to 3 points in a single goal with a fully charged Cashball! A pass counts even if the ball touches the ground, so long as the next person who grabs it is on the same team.The match is split into two five-minute halves with a short halftime in between. At the final buzzer, if the ball is still in the air, it can still score, so those last-second throws are very much in play. Every second counts in CA$HBALL STADIUM.Looking for a comeback? Score in the last 30 seconds to get an extra 30 seconds on the timer! If a tie, the first team that reach the tied score will win.Choose your position wisely! Loadouts are locked, and the best team has a balance:Light Build: Strikers Deadly with the Dagger and fast on their feet. They can subdue opponents and get across the Stadium in a flash!Loadout: Evasive DashDaggerGlitch GrenadeThermal BoreNullifierIn case you missed it: The Finals patch notes (Update 7.1.0): Content update, bug fixes, and moreMedium Build: Playmaker This position in The Finals will escort the ball, pluck it out of the sky with the Winch, and carry the whole team across the field!Loadout: Winch ClawRiot ShieldGoo GrenadeJump PadZiplineHeavy Build: Enforcer Lock down the ball, defend the goal and send the opposing team back to their own territory, usually in coin form.Loadout: Charge n SlamSledgehammerBarricadeDome ShieldLockboltEach goal has a penalty zone around it, and if a player from the opposing team steps inside, they get Glitched. A Glitched player can’t pick up or carry the ball, nor can they use Gadgets or Specializations. So watch where you step and don’t get baited into the enemy zone!Success in SUPER CASHBALL is all about teamwork. Pass to charge, watch the zones, and always be ready to launch that final shot.SUPER CASHBALL will be available in Private Matches, as well! And keep an eye out for the leaderboard with The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0!CA$HBALL STADIUM All of this goes down in a brand new Arena: CA$HBALL STADIUM! The lights are up, the playing field is ready.SPIN THE SUPER CASHBALL WHEELFrom our generous Seasonal Sponsor, VAIIYA, we introduce the SUPER CASHBALL WHEEL with The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0. It comes with CASHBALL-themed prizes, with each a chance to be earned by completing Daily Contracts to get tickets! Everyone gets a free ticket to start and duplicate spins will get you a ticket part. Combine three ticket parts to make a new ticket for an additional spin.You’ve got 20 prizes up for grabs and the Zone Enforcer Set at the end if you successfully unlock them all!That's everything that you need to know about The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.