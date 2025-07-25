  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes: Super Cashball, loadouts, and more

The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes: Super Cashball, loadouts, and more

By Jay Sarma
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:51 GMT
The Finals mid-season update 7.6.0
Super Cashball in The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes are live, and players are excited to check out all the new changes coming to the game. The update introduces an all-new game mode called Super Cashball, offering a fresh 5v5 experience.

Ad

This article lists all the changes coming with The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0, as released by developer Embark Studios.

All additions in The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0 patch notes

Hit the locker room, Contestants, it’s time to suit up for SUPER CASHBALL!

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Welcome to the fast-paced, high-stakes 5v5 mode where you work as a team to throw the Cashball into the opposing goal! You can score even bigger by passing the ball between teammates, charging the ball, and making it worth even more points! Earn up to 3 points in a single goal with a fully charged Cashball! A pass counts even if the ball touches the ground, so long as the next person who grabs it is on the same team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The match is split into two five-minute halves with a short halftime in between. At the final buzzer, if the ball is still in the air, it can still score, so those last-second throws are very much in play. Every second counts in CA$HBALL STADIUM.

Looking for a comeback? Score in the last 30 seconds to get an extra 30 seconds on the timer! If a tie, the first team that reach the tied score will win.

Ad

Choose your position wisely! Loadouts are locked, and the best team has a balance:

Light Build: Strikers

Deadly with the Dagger and fast on their feet. They can subdue opponents and get across the Stadium in a flash!

Loadout:

  • Evasive Dash
  • Dagger
  • Glitch Grenade
  • Thermal Bore
  • Nullifier

In case you missed it: The Finals patch notes (Update 7.1.0): Content update, bug fixes, and more

Medium Build: Playmaker

This position in The Finals will escort the ball, pluck it out of the sky with the Winch, and carry the whole team across the field!

Ad

Loadout:

  • Winch Claw
  • Riot Shield
  • Goo Grenade
  • Jump Pad
  • Zipline

Heavy Build: Enforcer

Lock down the ball, defend the goal and send the opposing team back to their own territory, usually in coin form.

Loadout:

  • Charge n Slam
  • Sledgehammer
  • Barricade
  • Dome Shield
  • Lockbolt

Each goal has a penalty zone around it, and if a player from the opposing team steps inside, they get Glitched. A Glitched player can’t pick up or carry the ball, nor can they use Gadgets or Specializations. So watch where you step and don’t get baited into the enemy zone!

Ad

Success in SUPER CASHBALL is all about teamwork. Pass to charge, watch the zones, and always be ready to launch that final shot.

SUPER CASHBALL will be available in Private Matches, as well! And keep an eye out for the leaderboard with The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0!

CA$HBALL STADIUM

All of this goes down in a brand new Arena: CA$HBALL STADIUM! The lights are up, the playing field is ready.

Ad

SPIN THE SUPER CASHBALL WHEEL

From our generous Seasonal Sponsor, VAIIYA, we introduce the SUPER CASHBALL WHEEL with The Finals Midseason Update 7.6.0. It comes with CASHBALL-themed prizes, with each a chance to be earned by completing Daily Contracts to get tickets! Everyone gets a free ticket to start and duplicate spins will get you a ticket part. Combine three ticket parts to make a new ticket for an additional spin.

You’ve got 20 prizes up for grabs and the Zone Enforcer Set at the end if you successfully unlock them all!

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about The Finals' Midseason Update 7.6.0. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications