The Finals Patch Notes 1.4.0: Movement changes, weapon balancing, bug fixes

The Finals 1.4.0 update patch notes is here, and with this update, the FPS sees a plethora of in-game changes. From quality-of-life improvements to major weapon balancing, the latest update fixes a lot of issues that players have been complaining about for a while. It also took care of a few bugs that players faced while playing.

If you want to learn about all the changes done to The Finals with update 1.4.0, read below.

The Finals Patch Notes 1.4.0

Here are all the changes in The Finals update 1.4.0 -

Balance Changes

Abilities

Goo Gun

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Mesh Shield

Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250

Recon Senses

Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets

C4

C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240

C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m

C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1

Dome Shield

Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350

Gas Mine

Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Glitch Mine

Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Goo Grenade

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Mine

Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160

Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m

Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Pyro Mine

Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

RPG-7

RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165

RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90

RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m

RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m

RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly

RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly

Stun Gun

Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps

Game Show Events

Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event

Vegas

Updated strain in various buildings to give better destruction results

Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes

Bankit

Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode in The Finals

Weapons

AKM

Slight adjustment to the AKM recoil pattern

Flamethrower

Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160

LH1

LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45

Melee Weapons

Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players

M11

M11 damage increased to 16 from 15

Riot Shield

Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)

SA1216

SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly

SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8

Movement

Vaulting

Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Ziplines

Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables

UI

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings

UI shows you as "unranked" unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards

That covers everything you need to know about The Finals update 1.4.0.