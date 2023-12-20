The Finals Patch Notes 1.4.0: Movement changes, weapon balancing, bug fixes

The Finals 1.4.0 update patch notes is here, and with this update, the FPS sees a plethora of in-game changes. From quality-of-life improvements to major weapon balancing, the latest update fixes a lot of issues that players have been complaining about for a while. It also took care of a few bugs that players faced while playing.
If you want to learn about all the changes done to The Finals with update 1.4.0, read below.
The Finals Patch Notes 1.4.0
Here are all the changes in The Finals update 1.4.0 -
Balance Changes
Abilities
Goo Gun
- Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
Mesh Shield
- Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250
Recon Senses
- Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2
Gadgets
C4
- C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240
- C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m
- C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1
Dome Shield
- Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350
Gas Mine
- Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Glitch Mine
- Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Goo Grenade
- Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
Mine
- Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160
- Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m
- Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Pyro Mine
- Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
RPG-7
- RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165
- RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90
- RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m
- RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m
- RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly
- RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly
Stun Gun
- Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m
Maps
Game Show Events
- Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event
Vegas
- Updated strain in various buildings to give better destruction results
- Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer
Modes
Bankit
- Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode in The Finals
Weapons
AKM
- Slight adjustment to the AKM recoil pattern
Flamethrower
- Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160
LH1
- LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45
Melee Weapons
- Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players
M11
- M11 damage increased to 16 from 15
Riot Shield
- Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)
SA1216
- SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly
- SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8
Movement
Vaulting
- Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input
Ziplines
- Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables
UI
- Various fixes to contestant screens
- Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader
- Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked
- Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings
- UI shows you as "unranked" unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards
That covers everything you need to know about The Finals update 1.4.0. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more exciting news and updates.