The Finals “System Integrity Violation Error TFAV0012”: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Finals seems to be causing a “System Integrity Violation Error TFAV0012” for many in the community, preventing them from logging into the game. The issue stems from the FPS title's anti-cheat system, and the frequency of it popping up seems to differ from individual to individual.

There is no solid way to completely root out this problem, apart from waiting for Embark Studios to come along and patch it. However, there are some temporary solutions that you can try in order to work around the error TFAV0012 and log into the game.

Below are some steps you can take to deal with the “System Integrity Violation Error TFAV0012” in The Finals.

How to fix “System Integrity Violation Error TFAV0012” in The Finals

Here are a few things you can try to solve “System Integrity Violation Error TFAV0012” in The Finals:

1) Toggle Microsoft Vulnerable Driver Blocklist to “ON”

Comment byu/Logical_Wear162 from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

The first workaround is a solution that players found during the shooter’s beta period, and it involves setting Microsoft Vulnerable Driver Blocklist to “ON.” To be able to do this, you will need to:

Make your way to the Windows Security tab in Settings and head to Device Security.

Look for and click on Core Isolation details, where you will find the Microsoft Vulnerable Driver Blocklist option.

option. Set that to “ON” and then restart your computer for the changes to apply. Once your system boots up, see if you are able to log into The Finals.

2) Tweak the Registry Editor

The next solution is to try and tweak the game's Registry Editor. To be able to do this, you will need to:

Open the Registry Editor by pressing Windows Key + R and then typing in “regdit”. Once the Registry Editor opens, type in the following path: “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\CI\Config”

and then typing in “regdit”. Once the Registry Editor opens, type in the following path: “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\CI\Config” This will open up a box asking you to sect pathway. Make sure that you double-click on the Config folder, then double-click on VulnerableDriverBlocklistEnable, and then change its value to 1.

Comment byu/Logical_Wear162 from discussion inthefinals Expand Post

3) Re-install the game

While this might seem like a rather drastic step to take, re-installing The Finals seems to have fixed the anti-cheat issue for many. Hence, if the above methods are not working out for you, try uninstalling and then re-installing the shooter from the Steam client.

4) Wait for patch

Embark Studios is very likely aware of Error TFAV0012 that many are facing in the community. They will be looking to fix it in future updates and hotfixes, so make sure that you keep the game updated on your system.

If you continue to face trouble when trying to log in, then you might want to reach out to The Finals' support team for additional help.