The Finals server status: How to check for the shooter’s downtime and maintenance schedules

If you're here, you might be looking for a way to stay more updated with The Finals server status, especially when the game is down for maintenance or is facing issues that are not allowing you to log in. The Finals has been one of the most popular first-person shooters ever since its release earlier this month, and it’s not surprising why it has been facing a few downtimes.

Knowing the maintenance schedule and downtime status will help you be more informed about whether the shooter is playable. Maintenance periods are usually followed by a patch and last a few hours. They are conducted to improve the game state.

Today’s guide goes over how you can check The Finals server status and be more informed about downtimes and maintenance schedules.

How to check The Finals server status

Here are a few ways you can check for The Finals server status:

1) Follow official Twitter handle

The developer of The Finals will often update the player base via the game's Twitter/X handle if there is an upcoming maintenance schedule or if the servers are facing an unexpected error resulting in a temporary takedown.

If this is the case, you will have to wait for the game to come back online again before logging in.

2) Follow The Finals subreddit

The Finals’ official subreddit will also create threads about server issues, So if they have not updated anything on X/Twitter, make your way to Reddit and check if the player base is talking about a downtime surge.

3) Follow the official Discord

Much like Reddit, the official Discord channels are another great place to look for The Finals server status. Apart from server status, the server is also a place where error codes are discussed.

How long does The Finals server downtime last?

If The Finals' servers are down for maintenance, the downtime will likely last for a couple of hours. Maintenance schedules usually involve a patch. Once the servers are up, you might have to download and install the latest version of the shooter before you can log back in.

On the other hand, if the servers are down because of an unexpected error or bug, they will be back up when the developer is done fixing the problem.