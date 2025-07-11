The Finals Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to unlock

A new wave of The Finals Twitch Drops is now live. The latest collaboration between Embark Studios and Twitch has introduced an exciting lineup of rewards. This campaign features six unique collectibles, all of which can be earned by subscribing to and watching content related to the game on the streaming platform.
This article lists the latest The Finals Twitch Drops and explains how you can easily unlock them.
All collectible The Finals Twitch Drops rewards
The latest collaboration between Twitch and Embark Studios has introduced the following items and cosmetics in The Finals:
- Broadcast Blaze Cerberus
- Broadcast Blaze M26
- Broadcast Blaze ShAK
- Buffer Overflow Bundle
- Ctrl+C, Ctrl+Oscar
- Encrypted Vision
These rewards are up for grabs if you complete the required tasks between Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM and Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12:29 PM (GMT+5:30). If you don’t complete them within this period, you won’t be eligible to redeem the items.
Note that if you complete all the tasks but forget to claim your rewards, there’s no need to worry. Twitch Drops do not expire once earned; you can claim them at any time.
How to unlock The Finals Twitch Drops
There are two segments of rewards in the latest The Finals and Twitch collaboration.
In the first segment, you can unlock the items by simply watching 'Drops-Enabled' The Finals content on Twitch.tv.
In the second segment, you can unlock the items by purchasing a recurring subscription or gifting one to a person on any of The Finals Twitch creators' channels.
Here's a detailed look at how you can unlock all the new rewards:
- Broadcast Blaze Cerberus: Spend one hour watching 'Drops-Enabled' content on Twitch.tv
- Broadcast Blaze M26: Spend one hour watching 'Drops-Enabled' content on Twitch.tv
- Broadcast Blaze ShAK: Spend one hour watching 'Drops-Enabled' content on Twitch.tv
- Ctrl+C, Ctrl+Oscar: Spend one hour watching 'Drops-Enabled' content on Twitch.tv
- Buffer Overflow Bundle: Purchase one recurring subscription or gift a subscription to another person on The Finals creators' Twitch channel to unlock this reward.
- Encrypted Vision: Purchase one recurring subscription or gift a subscription to another person on The Finals creators' Twitch channel to unlock this reward.
Once you've completed these steps, you will be eligible to claim the rewards in-game.
That's everything that you need to know about The Finals Twitch Drops. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
