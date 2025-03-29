The First Berserker Khazan: How to get the Deep Shadow set

The Deep Shadow set in The First Berserker Khazan is one of the best armor sets for players favoring the Spear weapon type. It heavily enhances Frontal Assault skills, making it a must-have for aggressive playstyles. While pieces of this armor can drop randomly from enemies and late-game bosses, the best way to secure the full set — and the Formless Warrior’s Spear is by crafting it using a specific recipe.

Ad

Here's how you obtain it.

Locating the the Deep Shadow Set in The First Berserker Khazan

Whereabouts for crafting (Image via Nexon)

While enemies will drop fragments of the Deep Shadow armor, the drop rate is very low. However, killing bosses, such as Rangkus and Maluca, raises the probability of picking up pieces of the set. However, if you prefer the guaranteed route to acquiring the full armor set, you have to have the crafting recipe located in the Devoured Village (El Ravaca Village) main quest mission.

Ad

Trending

Right after reaching the first Nexus checkpoint, head toward the village’s central area, where you’ll spot a Nexus to your left. From there, take the leftmost path leading to a ruined building.

Inside, expect a few undead enemies — taking them down first is the safest approach before continuing. Climb the ladder inside the building to get to the rooftop, then look to the right and jump down onto another part of the structure.

Ad

You'll spot a hole in the ceiling when you fall into it. Glancing through the hole, you'll see a beam below you. At the end of the beam is the Deep Shadow set recipe. Slowly drop down onto the beam, pick up the recipe, and return with it to the Blacksmith, Qazumaka, to create the complete set and the Formless Warrior's Spear.

Deep Shadow Set stats

The still from Deep Shadow Helm (Image via Nexon)

This armor set greatly improves the Spear's Frontal Assault and, as such, is a game-changer for Brutal Strike users. Performing Brutal Strikes from the front not only heals you but also refills Stamina, making the set a godsend in longer battles. The armor also increases Assault and Afterimage Thrust, two of the Spear user's most important abilities.

Ad

Stat Bonus Frontal Assault: Stamina Damage Increase +15% Frontal Assault: Damage Increase +10% Guard Penetration +90% Assault: Damage Increase +15% Afterimage Thrust: Damage Increase +20%

Ad

For Spear users, the Deep Shadow set in The First Berserker Khazan is one of the best choices for aggressive, stamina-efficient combat.

Check out: How to unlock Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.