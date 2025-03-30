The First Berserker Khazan: How to sell items

Selling unwanted gear is a crucial part of managing resources in The First Berserker Khazan, but unlike most RPGs, the ability to sell items isn’t immediately available. Instead, you must progress through the game before unlocking the option to trade excess weapons and armor for Gold and Lacrima.

This makes selling a valuable mechanic that, when used correctly, provides a steady stream of resources without unnecessary grinding. Here is a guide to selling items in The First Berserker Khazan.

Unlocking ability to sell items in The First Berserker Khazan

Blade Phantom in Khazan (Image via Nexon)

To begin selling items in The First Berserker Khazan, you must progress through the main storyline until you have finished the third main quest in Embars. This will involve defeating the Blade Phantom and going through the Forgotten Temple quest. The challenge here comes after the quest when you are required to defeat Viper — one of the tougher early-game bosses.

After Viper is defeated, the Realm of the Living in the Crevice will be opened. This hub is where interaction with important NPCs such as Duimuk, the merchant who makes selling possible, is possible. After talking to Duimuk, you can finally sell unwanted weapons, armor, and consumables for Gold.

Why selling to Duimuk matters

Interacting with Duimuk (Image via Nexon)

Aside from freeing up inventory space, selling to Duimuk provides a reliable way to earn Gold, which can be used to buy weapons, armor, and essential consumables. His stock refreshes periodically, so it’s worth checking in after every major mission. Some must-have consumables include the Vitality Sphere and Assassin’s Elixir, which help with survivability and combat effectiveness.

Extracting Lacrima instead of gold

If you're looking to power up Khazan’s base stats, selling items for Gold isn’t the only option. After completing the second main quest and defeating the Blade Phantom, you gain access to Oksana, an NPC found within the Crevice. Instead of choosing to sell items for Gold, Oksana offers the ability to extract Lacrima from weapons and armor.

Lacrima serves a different purpose than Gold — it’s primarily used for leveling up Khazan’s attributes and, later in the game, modifying the primary perks of weapons and armor. This makes it a more strategic option for those focused on progression rather than just accumulating currency, providing an alternative to simply selling items for Gold.

