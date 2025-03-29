Yetuga is the first main story boss that you'll encounter in The First Berserker Khazan. Despite being one of the early bosses in the game, this mutated Yeti is extremely challenging, though there are a few ways to take it down. Given it is a main story enemy, you won't need to go out of your way to hunt down Yetuga in The First Berserker Khazan.

Ad

This article will help you defeat Yetuga in The First Berserker Khazan.

How to defeat Yetuga in The First Berserker Khazan

The boss (Image via NEXON)

You will come across this mutated Yeti when you reach the top of the mountain as you are making your way to Heinmach. This beast will have more or less the same movesets as the normal Yeti enemies that you will fight on your way to the boss, but it will be a bit more challenging.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: The First Berserker - Khazan: How to access pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards

Before you head into the fight, it is recommended that you use the Dual Wield. It is one of the best weapons to fight the mutated Yeti with. Now let's get into some tips and tricks to defeat Yetuga in The First Berserker Khazan.

The boss will start the fight with a two-attack move that you can either dodge or parry.

The back of the boss is its weak point, but keep in mind that it can also attack with protruding spikes. Use your Brutal Attack to deal devastating damage to the beast.

It is advisable to dodge its attacks instead of trying to parry them as this mutated Yeti can take out a significant amount of your health.

The boss can take out a big chunk of ice and will try to slam you with it. Watch out for the attack's cue and dodge it.

The yeti has a scream attack where it breathes out cold air from its mouth. This has quite the range and can inflict you with the Frost Debuff. Move away to the end of the arena to avoid this.

When the boss charges at you, just move out of the way. It will instead run into the wall, which will stun it for a while.

If you are on an NG+ Run, bring fire-based attacks as this boss is weak to it. This strategy won't work during the normal fight.

Ad

You will get the following rewards for defeating the Yeti:

Transmutation Mist

Veteran's Ring

Frozen Mountain Pants

Frozen Mountain Wristguards

Defeating Yetuga will also unlock a The First Berserker Khazan trophy called Ruler of the Frozen Mountains.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.