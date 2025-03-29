The First Berserker Khazan: How to access pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards

Accessing pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in The First Berserker Khazan is quite straightforward. These items are not available from the start, instead, you'll need to progress till a particular mission and then acquire the items from a chest. Thus, if you don't know where to look, you might even miss the rewards.

Ad

Here's how to access the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards for The First Berserker Khazan.

How to acquire the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in The First Berserker Khazan

The Blade Phantom Boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Nexon)

After defeating the Blade Phantom boss and completing the second mission titled Trials of the Frozen Mountain, you will get access to the Crevice. This acts as a hub world, where you can rest and level up Khazan, upgrade your gear, and talk to NPCs. In this region, you'll come across a treasure jar near the Nexus. It might be easy to miss considering it's a round brown barrel, making it blend in with the environment.

Ad

Trending

The Treasure Jar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Nexon)

The jar will be between two stairs, beside a wooden chair. Open this jar and you'll acquire all the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in The First Berserker Khazan considering you purchased the game early and bought the respective version.

Ad

Pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in The First Berserker Khazan

The Deluxe Edition bonus (Image via Nexon)

Those who buy the Deluxe Edition of the game for $69.99 will receive the following items:

Ad

1) The First Berserker: Khazan (main game)

2) Hero's Weapon Set

Hero's Dual Wield

Hero's Spear

Hero's Greatsword

3) Hero's Armor Set

Hero's Helm

Hero's Wristguards

Hero's Pauldrons

Hero's Leggings

Hero's Combat Boots

4) Digital Artbook

5) Digital Soundtrack

The Hero's armor set is at Level 25. Unfortunately, these items cannot be sold or dismantled, but they can be upgraded, have their options adjusted, or equipped cosmetically with the transmog system. The Digital Artbook can directly be accessed from the game's main menu, but it will contain story spoilers.

Ad

Pre-order bonuses (Image via Nexon)

Players who pre-ordered any edition of the game (Standard or Deluxe) will receive the following items along with the 72 hours early access:

Ad

1) Fallen Star Armor Set

Fallen Star's Resolve

Fallen Star's Mark

Fallen Star's Scar

Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing

Fallen Star's Shackles

This Level 20 Armor Set will also have the same conditions as the Hero's Armor Set mentioned above.

Check out our other guides on Khazan:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.