The Fortnite x NFL tournament is all set to return this month

Fortnite just doesn't seem to stop when it comes to the collaborations it finds itself involved in.

This time around, the National Football League Players Association Open is all set to return, right before the Super bowl.

NFL x Fortnite makes a return

Things are heating up 🔥 in the NFLPA Open with @KurtBenkert still holding the lead & Trey Quinn battling with @JakeBurt23 for second. Players still wanting in on the action–send us a DM. pic.twitter.com/P4qz9FXwn9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 29, 2020

Those who have been playing Fortnite for a while now might remember that sometime in last January, Twitch Rivals hosted a competitive event where top players from Fortnite competed against NFL pros. In what was a very interesting event, Clix and Tarik Cohen secured the top spot.

For this year's event, NFL Pros have already begun participating in a qualifier which will see the top performers qualify for the NFLPA Open and then the invitational which will soon follow.

This year, a similar event is all set to return. This announcement comes right after NFL and Fortnite extended their partnership. This was announced via a tweet by NFL on the 23rd of November, 2020.

Keeping this partnership in mind a new set of skins was launched in Fortnite's in-game store. All 32 teams that are a part of the NFL were represented through these skins.

"Starting November 25th in Fortnite, new Gridiron Gang Outfits will be available for purchase from Fortnite's in-game shop. These new, redesigned NFL uniforms feature a more athletic, aerodynamic look and feel. All 32 NFL teams are represented with two styles to select, along with the new Logo-a-go-go Back Bling that lets you rep any team's logo. Additionally, these Outfits let players customize the jersey number and toggle whether they want a reflective visor on the helmet."

In a statement, Rachel Hoagland the Vice President of NFL and the Head of eSports and Gaming stated:

"The response we saw from our initial integration within Fortnite coupled with the popularity of Fortnite among NFL players and fans has been incredible, and we're excited for another opportunity to give gamers a chance to express their NFL fandom within Rocket League."

This collaboration included Rocket League as well, as mentioned in a tweet by the NFL on the 25th of November.

The expanded partnership between @NFL will also see NFL-themed content coming to @RocketLeague later this year.



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/2JdU54oOCE — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 23, 2020

It's no surprise that Rocket League got drawn into the collaboration as well, because firstly, the game is pretty popular. And secondly, Epic Games bought Psyonix, the company responsible for the development of Rocket League, back in 2019. Hence, it was evident that the NFL collaboration would include this game as well.

Due to the Covid restrictions, the NFLPA Open would be confined to an online environment, but the event sure does look promising at this point of time.