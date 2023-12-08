The Game Awards 2023 Esports category winners: Faker, JDG, League of Legends, and more

The Game Awards 2023 celebrates the gaming industry and its innovations throughout the years. From honoring industry behemoths to shedding light on budding indie establishments, the event promises to uphold video games unabashedly. There were five esports categories at The Game Awards, including Best Esports Athlete, Best Esports Coach, Best Esports Event, Best Esports Game, and Best Esports Team.

This piece will shed light on all the winners of The 2023 Game Awards in the esports category and how League of Legends is at the forefront of it all.

Faker is crowned Best Esports Athlete at The Game Awards 2023, while JDG takes home Best Esports Team award

Faker wins the Best Esports Athlete award at The Game Awards 2023 (Image via TGA)

At the 2023 Game Awards, an exceptional singular player is acknowledged through the Best Esports Athlete award. Their prosperous performance within the past year, as well as their capability, are being considered. Being influential in shaping the game's meta, constructing a significant following, and frequently outmatching competitors are all factors that add to their recognition.

Outdoing a pool of other esports contenders, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was crowned the victor of the Best Esports Athlete award. The lineup for the award featured Call of Duty's Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, Valorant's Max "Demon1" Mazanov, Apex Legends' Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen, Counter-Strike's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut, and League of Legends' Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk.

The esports industry sees Faker as an iconic figure. Dubbed the "Unkillable Demon King," the gamer claimed the title of four-time League of Legends World Champion in 2023, seemingly guaranteeing his status as the biggest esports player of the year.

Additionally, JD Gaming (JDG) the League of Legends juggernauts from China, was awarded the Best Esports Team at The Game Awards 2023. Nominated alongside Dota 2's Gaimin Gladiators, Counter-Strike's Team Vitality, and Valorant's Evil Geniuses and Fnatic, JDG secured the sought-after title.

With a home base in Beijing, JD Gaming proved unstoppable in the League of Legends realm by clinching top honors at the LPL 2023 Spring and Summer tournaments, as well as the Mid-Season Invitational in 2023. Yet, in the field of competitors at Worlds 2023, the only formidable match for this Chinese organization was T1.

The Game Awards 2023 awarded League of Legends Worlds 2023 Best Esports Event. Faker claimed another championship, and the tournament had a record-breaking peak of 6.4 million viewers, securing its place as the most-watched esports event to date.

