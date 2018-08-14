The International 2018 - Groups Reveal, Analysis and Prediction.

As we head into the month of August, the world of E-Sport comes to a halt as one game takes center stage - Dota 2. Much like the last 7 years, we prepare ourselves for The International, the biggest E-Sport event of the calendar year. With a prize pool of over $24 million and still climbing, the 2018 edition is expected to break the record for the highest prize money of any E-Sport event. Again.

In my last piece, I covered all the teams playing in TI8. As of today, Valve has officially announced the groups of all 18 teams. Let's dive straight into that.

The Groups for The International 2018:

The groups have been divided according to their Dota Pro Circuit performance and the Region from where they have qualified.

Four-time Major winners and DPC rank #1 team Virtus.Pro have been placed in Group B alongside DPC #4 Team Secret. While DPC #2 and #3, Team Liquid and PSG.LGD Gaming gave been correspondingly place in Group A. Out of the other four teams, ranks #5 and #8, Mineski and VGJ.Thunder have been placed in Group A while #6 and #7, Vici Gaming and Newbee are in Group B.

Among the qualified teams, the only EU and CIS region teams OG and Winstrike Team have been placed in Group A. The only South American team, Pain Gaming find themselves in Group B. The North American teams have been divided, with Evil Geniuses in Group A while VGJ.Storm and Optic Gaming are in Group B. The two SEA teams have been separated with Fnatic in A and TNC.Predator in B. Similarly, the two Chinese teams have been divided with Invictus Gaming in A and Team Serenity in B.

When is the Group Stage?

The Group Stage matches begin on August 15th, 5:30 PM GMT. The opening ceremony is expected to take place about a couple hours before that. The opening match of the tournament is expected to be between China's Invictus Gaming and Mineski. You can find the full fixtures here.

What happens in the Group Stage?

All matches in the group stage are best of twos. That is, every team will face each other twice, which will count as one whole game. Each team will face every single team in their group once in a best of two. Thus, every team will play 16 games of Dota in total during the group stages. A win (2-0) counts as 2 points. A draw (1-1) counts as 1 point and a loss (0-2) will amount to 0 points. The top 4 teams will advance to the Upper Brackets while the next 4 advance to the lower brackets. The bottom team from each group will be eliminated.

Ties will be resolved by the head to head result. If the head to head match ended in a draw, the results of tied teams against lower seeded opposition only will be considered. If that also ends up being the same, a coin toss will be the last resort. However, if two teams tie along the Upper-Bracket or Lower Bracket divider, additional set of matches will be played to determine the higher seed.

Where to watch the Group Stage?

Anyone who plays Dota can watch the group stage matches and the entire tournament for free in their in-game client. For those who are new to the scene or prefer a better viewing experience, the event will be covered live on stream on the streaming website, Twitch.

The official stream on Twitch will be streaming in 3 languages: English, Chinese and Russian. Unofficial Streams in several other languages will also exist. Every single moment of all the action taking place will be shown in these streams so you won't miss a thing.

