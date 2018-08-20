The International 2018: Main Event Bracket Analysis

The first half of The International has concluded. The group stages are over and we have clear favorites to claim the Aegis of Champions. Over the past 4 days, we have seen incredible Dota from teams all over the world. Their efforts have now been rewarded as the top 4 teams from Group A and Group B will find themselves in the Upper Brackets and the next 4 teams will be in the perilous Lower Brackets. For a couple unfortunate teams who finished very last in the groups, their journey towards immortality ends here.

In my previous piece, I predicted and analyzed the two groups in The International. Now, us first take a look at the Brackets for The International 2018's Main Event:

The brackets for the International 2018.

The Upper Bracket teams have a distinct advantage in this format. If any team loses in the Upper Brackets, they simply drop down to the Lower Bracket stage vertically below them. For example, if Team Liquid were to lose to Optic Gaming, they would find themselves in Lower Bracket Round 2. If any team loses in the Lower Bracket, it is over for them. All games are best of 3 except the Lower Bracket Round 1 which is Best of 1 and the Grand Finals which will be Best of 5.

The Eliminated Teams

Invictus Gaming - Perhaps the biggest surprise of this International, Invictus Gaming, one of China's best teams got eliminated with a poor record of 4-12. Winstrike Team was the team I predicted will be eliminated and they tied IG's record of 4-12. But in the BO3 tie breaker, Winstrike wiped out IG 2-0 to qualify for the lower brackets. Burning's team registered their worst ever position in the International and will go home with a cheque of ~$62,000. The amount will be increasing a bit as the prize pool is still increasing thanks to the Compendium Battle Pass.

PaiN Gaming - South America's only representative in The International, PaiN Gaming was the first team to be eliminated from the International as they finished their group with a record of 5-11. Although not that bad of a record, the next placed team, Vici Gaming has a record of 7-9. This was PaiN's first ever International and they are off to a terrible start indeed. Also, Team captain W33ha registered his worst ever finish in TI after finishing second in 2016. They will also go home with a prize of ~$62,000.

