This is why the internet is trying to cancel Belle Delphine

The internet has recently gone ballistic with criticism for online personality Belle Delphine after posting a series of sexually explicit pictures to her Twitter.

In the photos, Delphin is dressed in a "vintage outfit," and it looks like she is being kidnapped. This has led to accusations of promoting pedophilia. With criticism mounting, Delphine released a statement on Twitter defending her actions.

She explained the adult nature of her outfit and classified it as a "vintage outfit." While most of the internet was filming at Delphine, YouTuber Pierce “Kavos” Alexander Kavanagh sided with Delphine.

Was Belle Delphine promoting pedophilia? Some people don’t think so

As shown in the video below, Kavos explained that Delphine's dress was misinterpreted. The aesthetic was meant to give off a vintage look. Kavos believes the internet is unduly going after the adult star.

In her statement, Delphine defended her actions and said she had not committed a crime by engaging in consensual relations. Since she is an adult star, this is her job. She claims people are criticizing her for doing her work. Kavos agreed with Delphine and added that she is one of many adult models using social media to promote their content.

if you actually attracted to belle delphine seek help bro pic.twitter.com/7lrwn3C5KZ — ⛷ (@AdamJoestar_) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Delphine was criticized for posting obviously trigerring content without warning. To this, the adult star replied that she has a history of publishing controversial content. Her brand is built on such content in the past. So, this shouldn't be surprising. Delphine welcomed people to unfollow her account if they find the content triggering.

Basically, The Whole Belle Delphine Controversy in about 78% of a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/eOmNJL3pBI — Joshua Rockwell (@MrJRock_tweets) January 13, 2021

Kavos mentioned that Delphine’s character has only been construed as child-like on the internet.