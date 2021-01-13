Belle Delphine divides the Internet after "promoting" inappropriate kink on Twitter

Belle Delphine appears to have gone viral on Twitter again after she posted a rather suggestive post on Twitter which appeared to promote an inappropriate “kink.”

Belle Delphine posted a series of pictures in which she dressed up as a child and appeared to promote an inappropriate kink. The pictures have since been criticized by people all over the internet, although quite a few fans have defended her as well.

why belle delphine is in trending.. — ɯιȥȥ (@_56wrzz) January 13, 2021

A real topic at the dinner table last night was Belle Delphine — Cowboy Cookie 🤠 (@lynnzeeh) January 13, 2021

In the pictures, Belle Delphine dressed as a child who had been kidnapped, and was being forced to have relations with her kidnapper. Since the post has received widespread backlash, especially because it was posted without a trigger warning, Belle Delphine tweeted out a response in which she refused to apologize.

Belle Delphine trends on Twitter (again) after posting suggestive photographs promoting inappropriate kink

Since posting the inappropriate set of pictures on Twitter, Belle Delphine came under sever criticism from all corners of the internet.

Advertisement

If you're mad at belle delphine for not putting warnings around her content sure, if you're mad at belle delphine because she made the content in the first place, you're dumb as fuck — Clover (@Callum00629869) January 13, 2021

do i even want to know why belle delphine is trending — Danni (@daescartes_) January 13, 2021

On one hand, people talked about how such content must come with trigger warnings - something Belle Delphine did not do with the posts.

You know what I don’t get?

WAP was called an empowerment song for women.



Yet when Belle Delphine is empowering herself and her sexuality, she needs to be canceled.



I’m genuinely confused... — Rem Dickman (@RemDickman) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

i was like "surely its not that bad" clicked it, cried, and blocked belle delphine again — snowve (@p00bington) January 13, 2021

Tw // mention of rape , Belle Delphine



Belle delphine is disgusting and romantized Rape

if you like her please hard block me



why tf do you romantize those horrible acts — rintaro. (@Catb0ysunarin) January 13, 2021

While this is not the first time Belle Delphine’s brand of content has come under scrutiny, people talked about how she appears to pander to “paedophiles,” and said that fans who are defending her in this situation are in need of “psychological evaluations.”

belle delphine dressing as a child pretending to get kidnapped & r//ped and ppl simp over her ... u need a psychological evaluation — ~ ☾ mon~☆♡ (@monnoxide_) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

so what you’re telling me is that if an oblivious victim is casually going through twitter and sees belle delphine then it’s their fault that they feel the way they do since it’s her “job” — (os)quinn (@tf2shotgun) January 13, 2021

in light of belle delphine trending, pic.twitter.com/yZ0SCAPuvM — 𝒦𝑜 ୨୧ (@tinytsundere) January 13, 2021

Of course, Belle Delphine is no stranger to criticism and actually pinned the tweet on her wall since it has been picked up by so many people.

The simps sure are quick to defend Belle Delphine. — Thee SycoTik 2020 (@TheeSycoTik) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

What the fuck's a Belle Delphine? — ReaverRogue (@ReaverRogue) January 13, 2021

If you support Belle Delphine after her recent post unfollow me. — ✨Goddess Scarlett✨ (@goddessScarl3tt) January 13, 2021

While some of Belle Delphine’s fans did defend her, most of the internet appears to be of the opinion that Belle Delphine’s latest post is nothing short of disgusting. People also talked about how she was aware that such a post is bound to attract criticism and how it would help her gain even more popularity.

belle delphine.



why. — capri 🩰 check pinned (@capributchaotic) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Me after finding out why Belle Delphine is trending: pic.twitter.com/0eftoyvYrn — Sam ♡ (@SamTheeAvatar) January 13, 2021

We got people calling Belle Delphine Advertising geniuses now?

Nah, she shoulda been banned months ago pic.twitter.com/jjzR4ejfRP — ✨✨Evil ✨✨ (@SomeGuyEvil) January 13, 2021

Belle Delphine has since posted a tweet explaining that she will not “apologize” for the post.

Belle Delphine made the tweet her pinned AFTER it stirs up controversy, of course she knows what she's doing. — Kass ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@LegendOfKass) January 13, 2021

If you follow belle delphine, dni and unfollow me — shai ▪︎cw: TDLO Saiki K (@qurooster) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Hey, to all my followers who suffer from PTSD due to being a victim of rape, go ahead and mute Belle Delphine. — Luca ♱ (@Akiezruk) January 13, 2021

As can be seen on her Twitter wall, Belle Delphine compared the argument that she was encouraging paedophilia via her post to the argument that video games promote violence, which is a common one made nowadays.

Gotta say, I'd rather not see Belle Delphine's cutesy r*pe fic photoshoot on the TL — Eli navvys word hole online (@Eli_Navvy) January 13, 2021

belle delphine tripping bruh — prblm (dip, lean swag) (@010I0C) January 13, 2021

She said that just like video games do not promote violence, her posts do not promote paedophilia, and said that she is an adult who has consented to non-consenting intercourse.