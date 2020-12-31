Jacob Sartorius' explicit photo leaves Twitter scandalized 

Fans of internet personality and singer Jacob Sartorius were recently left scandalized on logging into Twitter after a photoshopped explicit image of his went viral online.

The 18-year old celebrity recently dominated the Twitter trending page after a notorious leaker morphed an image of him in an outright explicit manner.

As social media became rife with speculation, Jacob Sartorius recently responded in a light-hearted manner by acknowledging the "nice edit" work done by an anonymous person:

don’t know who photoshopped this but nice edit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kTnEpzLLss — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) December 31, 2020

However, by the time he reacted, the damage had already been done, with several users being left scandalized after they unknowingly clicked on the trending page.

From hilarious memes to pure shock, Twitter was soon flooded with a barrage of posts dedicated to the photoshopped image of Jacob Sartorius.

Twitter reacts to the morphed image of Jacob Sartorius

Jacob Sartorius is an 18-year old who rose to fame after videos of him lip-syncing and posting short comedic videos went viral on platforms such as Vine and TikTok.

His relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" fame brought him further exposure, going on to become an instant hit with fans across the globe.

In light of his recent photoshopped image going viral, Twitter had a meltdown, as fans instantly regretted the fact that they let their curiosity lead them to an explicit picture of a teenager.

Here are some of the trending reactions online:

me before me after

searching up searching up

jacob sartorius jacob sartorius pic.twitter.com/XKOcus1gVu — dream apologist : ) 🥛 (@pissbabywastakn) December 31, 2020

help — prestyn (@zyurkie) December 31, 2020

please abolish that picture of jacob sartorius pic.twitter.com/h8X8XeyIUk — jayden🖤 (@jayden_3247) December 31, 2020

“i wonder why Jacob Sartorius is tren-“ pic.twitter.com/PY1MORG6Gk — Robin 〄 // IS LOOKING FOR A GF 🥺 (@GAGASLYNCH) December 31, 2020

STOP- jacob sartorius does what now?! pic.twitter.com/TyDT0KUzYn — mango 🧸🍓 (@mangosapphic) December 31, 2020

Support group for the people who saw that edited picture of Jacob Sartorius pic.twitter.com/XjYxU2rQKF — Jay ⁷ 🖤🌬🌦ghostie 👻🏳️‍⚧️ (@WeirdoJayJay) December 31, 2020

i looked up jacob sartorius cuz i saw someone talk about him on the tl ... pic.twitter.com/i8fEqZkhY9 — sophia⍋⋆*❅ (@quacksofia) December 31, 2020

just found out why everybody is talking about jacob sartorius pic.twitter.com/twlQqlaFv1 — cloud 🤩 (@smiledclouds) December 31, 2020

I REALLY DID NOT NEED TO SEE JACOB SARTORIUS ON HIS KNEES HELP????2!?382(382):$/-&3)28!/ pic.twitter.com/S1Mvgr4dmZ — ✷🎐iza🎐✷ (@quayduckie) December 31, 2020

as soon as i saw the jacob sartorius trending i already knew what was happenin... pic.twitter.com/M80Lsiemc2 — mia (@VICFU3NTES) December 31, 2020

HELP I JUST SEARCHED JACOB SARTORIUS I- HAIWIEHWHSH pic.twitter.com/FGqwlHfR9J — ً (@94STILLINLOUVE) December 31, 2020

JACOB SARTORIUS IS TRENDING FOR WHA- pic.twitter.com/f7g9iU9Xz3 — draggie (@draggiestfu) December 31, 2020

just saw the jacob sartorius pic- pic.twitter.com/rJ4YHrlCsg — ً (@JAY07SKZ) December 31, 2020

i regret trying to see why jacob sartorius is trending #jacobsartorius pic.twitter.com/ygpS0plwzr — Bella Swan ➐ (@vampories) December 31, 2020

just saw why jacob sartorius was trending😀 pic.twitter.com/rrAo3uXZgX — bo-katan's wife (@darthsyndulla) December 31, 2020

Jacob Sartorius Him when he

Seeing himself Finds out why:

Trending: pic.twitter.com/6OobeT3bBQ — Oire 💫 (@Oicreeatedkiwi) December 31, 2020

Why did I check why Jacob sartorius is trending pic.twitter.com/N1qIBm1Fvw — Oire 💫 (@Oicreeatedkiwi) December 31, 2020

NAH BC WHO THE HELL MADE THAT EDIT OF JACOB SARTORIUS 😀

I WAS JUST TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHY HE WAS TRENDING AND SOMEONE PUT IT IN THE REPLIES pic.twitter.com/CP8koidETx — keeho's bestie 😛🤩 (@hyunjinhoneyy) December 31, 2020

HELP I WAS WONDERING WHY JACOB SARTORIUS WAS TRENDING AND IM- pic.twitter.com/zMXCIdBB4t — Sam-ta Claus🏳️‍⚧️ (@sam_is_crossing) December 31, 2020

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it seems like the explicit, photoshopped image of Jacob Sartorius is not yet done wreaking havoc online, with several more innocent victims seemingly in line to be scandalized.

Having experienced fame at a relatively young age, Jacob Sartorius currently has millions of followers across various social media handles and is known for his songs such as "Hit or Miss" and "Sweatshirt."

Occasionally he can also be spotted trying his hand at video games such as Fortnite and Happy Wheels.

Humour aside, photoshopped images of celebrities going viral continues to be a problematic trend prevalent in today's digital age of technology and social media.

With several celebrities and Twitter users both being placed in compromising situations like this before, Jacob Sartorius is now one of the most prominent teenagers to be placed on a notorious list that continues to grow.