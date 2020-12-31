Jacob Sartorius' explicit photo leaves Twitter scandalized 

Fans of internet personality and singer Jacob Sartorius were recently left scandalized on logging into Twitter after a photoshopped explicit image of his went viral online.
The 18-year old celebrity recently dominated the Twitter trending page after a notorious leaker morphed an image of him in an outright explicit manner.
As social media became rife with speculation, Jacob Sartorius recently responded in a light-hearted manner by acknowledging the "nice edit" work done by an anonymous person:
However, by the time he reacted, the damage had already been done, with several users being left scandalized after they unknowingly clicked on the trending page.
From hilarious memes to pure shock, Twitter was soon flooded with a barrage of posts dedicated to the photoshopped image of Jacob Sartorius.
Twitter reacts to the morphed image of Jacob Sartorius
Jacob Sartorius is an 18-year old who rose to fame after videos of him lip-syncing and posting short comedic videos went viral on platforms such as Vine and TikTok.
His relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" fame brought him further exposure, going on to become an instant hit with fans across the globe.
In light of his recent photoshopped image going viral, Twitter had a meltdown, as fans instantly regretted the fact that they let their curiosity lead them to an explicit picture of a teenager.
Here are some of the trending reactions online:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it seems like the explicit, photoshopped image of Jacob Sartorius is not yet done wreaking havoc online, with several more innocent victims seemingly in line to be scandalized.
Having experienced fame at a relatively young age, Jacob Sartorius currently has millions of followers across various social media handles and is known for his songs such as "Hit or Miss" and "Sweatshirt."
Occasionally he can also be spotted trying his hand at video games such as Fortnite and Happy Wheels.
Humour aside, photoshopped images of celebrities going viral continues to be a problematic trend prevalent in today's digital age of technology and social media.
With several celebrities and Twitter users both being placed in compromising situations like this before, Jacob Sartorius is now one of the most prominent teenagers to be placed on a notorious list that continues to grow.
Published 31 Dec 2020, 11:27 IST