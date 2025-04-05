The Last of Us 2: All safe codes and combinations

Safe codes and combinations for The Last of Us 2 allow you to access weaponry enhancements, ammunition, and incentives like the Big Win gun store. Every safe you come across has a combination, but these codes are frequently hidden or simply difficult to access because of obstacles or rivals.

Ad

Below is a list of all 15 safe codes and combinations from The Last of Us 2. Along with all the treasure you gather, unlocking every safe will earn you the Safecracker Trophy. Furthermore, you can also open codes for a few doors and vaults.

List of all Safe Codes and combinations from The Last of Us 2

Jackson Patrol Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2 (Contents: Scrap and Supplements)

Ad

Trending

Safe 1 - Inside the Market: In The Last of Us 2, you will find the initial safe on duty with Dina in a marketplace you get to by jumping on this truck. You must put on gas masks to protect yourself from the spores once you are inside, then proceed through a few rooms. There will eventually be a fungus-covered wall crack; the safe will be behind the first door on your right. The combination will be "the date my good boy got employee of the month". The date "07-20-13" will be on the notice board outside.

Ad

There are multiple safes in TLOU2 that need to be unlocked (Image via Naughty Dog LLC)

Seattle Day 1, Downtown Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Ad

Safe 2 - Inside the Courthouse: Go up the vehicle you see above to reach a window you can climb through to reach the safe inside the courthouse. After you take care of the infected, you can enter the basement. You can smash the windows to gain entry when the entrance is locked in the office next to the elevators. The combination " 86-07-22 " will be displayed on the whiteboard.

Go up the vehicle you see above to reach a window you can climb through to reach the safe inside the courthouse. After you take care of the infected, you can enter the basement. You can smash the windows to gain entry when the entrance is locked in the office next to the elevators. The combination " " will be displayed on the whiteboard. Safe 3 - Westlake Bank (Contents: Pump shotgun): To get to the bank vault inside the demolished bank, you must crawl through the hole in the wreckage at the base, which you can see above. Once more, you must deal with infected people. After they are gone, you can locate the vault in the space behind the cashier counters. You can discover the combination - " 60-23-06 " in the bag next to the body, immediately inside the vault area. There are numerous The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs in one of the safety deposit drawers, and you can find the pump-action shotgun inside.

To get to the bank vault inside the demolished bank, you must crawl through the hole in the wreckage at the base, which you can see above. Once more, you must deal with infected people. After they are gone, you can locate the vault in the space behind the cashier counters. You can discover the combination - " " in the bag next to the body, immediately inside the vault area. There are numerous The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs in one of the safety deposit drawers, and you can find the pump-action shotgun inside. Safe 4 - Gate West 2 (Contents: Scrap, supplements, a health pack, and a collectible trading card): Squeeze through the hole in the fence to get to this safe, which is hidden at the checkpoint above. The gate code, which you can find on your Checkpoint Gate Codes note, should be used, according to a big statement on the wall. "0451" is a reference to a Deus Ex. Supplements, scrap, a health pack, and a trade card from The Last of Us 2 are all found within the safe.

Ad

Seattle Day 1, Downtown Capitol Hill Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 5 - Thrift Store (Contents: Ammo and a health pack): As you approach the final section of the Capitol Hill level, you will come across a region covered in trip mines. After passing a martial arts club, you will come to a thrift store with a lot of used furniture next to a yellow cab. A noticeboard with a letter stating that "the last six digits of Staci's phone number" is a secure combination can be found through the back door. The phone number for the safe code, "550133", is located in a restroom through the door on your right. Finally, the safe and a clicker are located through the door on your left. Once you get inside the door, you will find the health pack and ammunition inside.

Ad

Seattle Day 1, The Tunnels Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 6 - The Tunnels Door Code: Soda Can Combination(Ammo, supplements, and crafting supplies): You will find yourself in a narrow corridor with a few side doors shortly after your initial encounter with the shamblers in the red-lit tunnels. One of these doors will lead to a break room with a coffee pot and vending machines (shortly before the gate is restricted by a barrel with the way out visible on the other side). There is a door locked inside with a combination, and across the corner from that is a table with a message instructing you to purchase a soda to figure out the code. A soda containing a note that offers you the first three digits of the combination — "152" — and instructs you to "figure out the rest" can be obtained by smashing apart a nearby vending machine. Luckily, there are only five buttons on the combination lock, so all you need to do is find out where the three and four go. The final combination is "15243".

Ad

In total, there are 15 safes in TLOU2 (Image via Naughty Dog LLC)

Seattle Day 2, Hillcrest Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Ad

Safe 7- Hillcrest Garage Safe (Short gun holster, scrap, ammo, and crafting supplies): There is a garage in the back alley that you can reach by dragging a green dumpster through Hillcrest. You can access it through the hair salon and tattoo parlor, which are located near the bike and booze store. There is a safe with several infected people inside. On the opposite side of the main street, through a pet shop, lies a closed-down tavern where you can find the safe combination. Be cautious since there is a shambler inside. Kill the infected person and look at the wall in the bar kitchen to discover the "30-82-65" combination. The short gun holster, which enables you to carry two pistols simultaneously, is a reward.

Ad

Seattle Day 2, The Seraphites Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 8: Apartment Bedroom Safe (Contents: Ammo and supplements): This apartment building is visible above the theater as you exit Route 5 to the hospital. Although the main entry is locked, you can enter through the laundry room window in the basement to the right side of the door in front or by climbing out of the truck to the balcony. Since the door to the higher-level apartment on the right side is locked from the outside, you must break through the window to access the balcony. The safe combination "is still set to our wedding date - I mean it's been thirty years, but I assume you remember when that was, right?" reads a letter on the table inside. A door leading to a bedroom contains a safe and a calendar with the date "30th Anniversary: 10/08/13" written on it. To get " 10-08-83 ", subtract 30 years from the date and then unlock the safe.

This apartment building is visible above the theater as you exit Route 5 to the hospital. Although the main entry is locked, you can enter through the laundry room window in the basement to the right side of the door in front or by climbing out of the truck to the balcony. Since the door to the higher-level apartment on the right side is locked from the outside, you must break through the window to access the balcony. The safe combination "is still set to our wedding date - I mean it's been thirty years, but I assume you remember when that was, right?" reads a letter on the table inside. A door leading to a bedroom contains a safe and a calendar with the date "30th Anniversary: 10/08/13" written on it. To get " ", subtract 30 years from the date and then unlock the safe. Safe 9: Weston's Pharmacy Safe (Contents: Ammo, supplements, health kit, crafting supplies, and an explosive arrow): Following your first significant encounter with the Seraphites, you will swim a short distance to another area of the city before arriving at Weston's Pharmacy. There is a letter behind the cash register that states the safe code is "38-55-23". A little opening in the wall between two shelves allows you to crawl to the safe.

Ad

Seattle Day 3, The Flooded City Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 10- The Flooded City Safe (Scrap, supplements, ammo, and crafting supplies): You will eventually come to a gate in the flooded city that you cannot pass until you lift it with a chain. There is a chamber above you with a body inside and a note with the safe code, "70-12-64", by exploring the stairs. Additionally, there is a trolley that can be used to go to the closed area through a small opening. This is a really good diversion because it contains a lot of resources in addition to the safe.

Ad

Seattle Day 1: On Foot Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 11- Gun Safe (Contents: Hunting pistol, ammo): You will come upon a tiny cabin that requires breaking a window almost immediately after leaving the boat hangar. A note that mentions hidden firearms in a lockup with "the big win" as the combination can be found within. The lottery number that is shown on the noticeboard is "17-38-07". You can enter through a hole to the left of the pallets, and the safe is located in the building right in front of you as you exit the cabin door.

Ad

Seattle Day 1, Hostile Territory Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 12- Jasmine Bakery (Contents: Supplements, ammo, crafting supplies, health bar): In Hostile Territory, you will come across the tiny street, which appears to represent Seattle's Chinatown quarter. The first store on your left, Jasmine Bakery, which has a purple sign, has a safe. However, you must exit the bakery and enter a restaurant with a red motif by going through the second door on the left to find the combination. You can kill the clickers before entering the area, which is located upstairs through a floor-level doorway. You can then hop onto the street down to get to the other side if you crawl into this room. The combination is 689689, which can be found on a letter and a card box in the room to the left that has a pool table in it.

Ad

Seattle Day 1, The Coast Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 13- The Boat Safe (Contents: Scrap, supplements, ammo training manual): You will board a beached boat on the Coast level. The crossbow, one of the weapons listed in The Last of Us 2, is located in a small hallway after you pass through the entrance and climb upstairs. Get rid of the runners in front of you, and you will see a note with the safe combination "90-77-01" on a camp bed at the end of the hallway. Continue through the ship and up until you reach the bridge, which is where the safe is placed. Among other things, it includes one of the training manuals for The Last of Us 2, which will help you acquire the Ordnance Upgrades Branch and enhance your crafting abilities.

Ad

Also Read: How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2?

Seattle Day 2, The Shortcut Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 14- The Apartment Safe (Contents: Scrap, ammo, crafting supplies): You will pass a few apartments on your way to the Sky Bridges, which you can reach by jumping off a particular destroyed roadway. A note between neighbors describing supplies in a safe and the combination being "our apartment number and then your apartment number" can be found in the first room. The safe is in the bedroom, and if you can see that you are in 302 and that your neighbors are in 304, your combination will then turn out to be "302304".

Ad

Seattle Day 3, The Descent Safe Codes and Combinations from The Last of Us 2

Safe 15- The Gym Safe (Supplements and crafting supplies): You will be in a gym after you fall from the sky bridge into a swimming pool. There is a coffee shop to the right of the starting area and the safe is located in a small storage room just in front of the desk. A note stating that the safety code, 121879, is the same as the WiFi password is posted on the noticeboard in the coffee shop kitchen.

Ad

For more gaming news and updates on The Last of Us 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.