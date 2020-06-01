The Last of Us 2: Get to know the voice cast

Image Credit: The Verge

The Last of Us 2 has created a profusion of hype around the gaming communities. The Naughty Dog's exclusive has already started breaking records. It has already become the most pre-ordered Sony exclusive game ever in Europe as confirmed by Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Despite the allegations of leaked gameplay footage from the game and the recent ban in 'Middle-east' regions of the world, the number of pre-orders and sales in the world has not been affected.

The Last of Us 2 is a sequel to the Last of Us and is set in an apocalyptic world. It picks up the story of Ellie and Joel five years after the events of the last game. The first game had a very emotional yet strong ending to it. The fact that the first game was such a success, it has set high bars for the sequel as well.

Sony has recently showcased some exclusive gameplay of The Last of Us 2 in its recent 'State of Play' live stream

Who are the Voice Actors behind The Last of Us 2?

There are a lot of characters whose names haven't been disclosed yet but apart from that here are some characters that have been confirmed by the game.

#1 Ellie is voiced by Ashley Johnson

#2 Joel is voiced by Troy Baker

#3 Dina is voiced by Shannon Woodward

#4 Yara is voiced by Victoria Grace

#5 Lev is voiced by Ian Alexander

#6 Emily is voiced by Emily Swallow

#7 Abby is voiced by Laura Bailey

#8 Tommy is voiced by Jeffrey Pierce

#9 Jesse is voiced by Stephen A. Chang

#10 Seth is voiced by Robert Clotworthy

The Last of Us 2 releases on June 19, 2020.

