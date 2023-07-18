The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.1.1 patch notes: Crash fixes, user interface tweaks, and more

While The Last of Us Part 1 had a tumultuous launch on PC, Naughty Dogs committed to fixing the severe technical issues that the title suffered from. The developers promised to turn around the fortunes of the PC port, and subsequent patches and updates have done the same. Patch 1.1.1 continues the same tradition.

The latest update brings a plethora of crash fixes, including one that happened when players restarted after dying in a Permadeath Speedrun. A couple of Photo Mode issues have also been addressed.

Patch 1.1.1 introduces fixes for the Left Behind Standalone, Accessibility inputs, Steam Deck button controls troubles, and AMD checkerboard patterns.

Read on to find the entire patch notes for the latest The Last of Us Part 1 PC port.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC v1.1.1 official patch notes

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



For details, you can read the full patch notes here: The Last of Us Part I patch 1.1.1 is now live on PC! It addresses several crashes, visual fixes, and more.For details, you can read the full patch notes here: bit.ly/43vBhr2

The official patch notes for v1.1.1 in The Last of Us Part 1 PC are as follows:

Fixed a crash that could occur when restarting a Permadeath Speedrun after dying

Fixed a crash that could occur when rapidly switching through available skins

Fixed an issue where reflections were not appearing in vehicles' rear-view mirrors when Real-Time Reflections are disabled (Options > Graphics > Real-Time Reflections Quality)

Fixed missing rock and rock wall textures in several areas

Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations

Fixed quick turn animations when zooming without a gun equipped

Fixed VRAM usage indicator when resetting graphics settings to default after restarting the game in The Last of Us Part 1

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

Fixed an issue where monitor resolution was not correctly adjusted when using the “Reset to Defaults” command (Options > Display > Reset to Defaults)

Fixed the bow's UI icon overlapping with arrow counts when a melee weapon is also equipped in The Last of Us Part 1

Updated ‘Loading %’ user interface (UI) so loading progress is tracked more evenly

Fixed an issue that could cause graphic settings preview images not to appear

Fixed several camera-related issues that could occur when running the game at high framerates

[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue blocking full selection of presets when using Gaze Direction

Fixed an issue blocking full selection of presets when using Gaze Direction [Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where arrow icons were not interactable when using a mouse to change the color of frames in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed an issue where arrow icons were not interactable when using a mouse to change the color of frames in The Last of Us Part 1 [Model Viewer] Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple models to be highlighted at once

Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple models to be highlighted at once [The Outskirts] Fixed the appearance of water when Image-Based Lighting is disabled (Options > Graphics > Image-Based Lighting)

Fixed the appearance of water when Image-Based Lighting is disabled (Options > Graphics > Image-Based Lighting) [Tommy’s Dam] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions

Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions [The University] Adjusted the visual appearance of fog

Adjusted the visual appearance of fog [Bus Depot] Fixed a camera issue that also led to a crash when traversing across the bus while the game is running at high framerates in The Last of Us Part 1

Fixed a camera issue that also led to a crash when traversing across the bus while the game is running at high framerates in The Last of Us Part 1 [Bus Depot] Fixed a crash that could occur in a cutscene during extended play sessions

Left Behind Standalone

Fixed a crash that could occur if Ellie is wearing the Seattle Wear skin when starting Left Behind

[Mallrats] Fixed an issue where the health bar could become stuck on-screen

Fixed an issue where the health bar could become stuck on-screen [Mallrats] Fixed a crash that could occur when switching through multiple skins before loading into the level in The Last of Us Part 1

Accessibility

Fixed Screen Magnifier zoom functionality when using accessibility chord inputs (Options > Accessibility > Alternate Controls > Input Remap > Accessibility Chord Inputs)

Steam Deck

Fixed directional button controls for behind-the-scenes podcast navigation (Extras > Behind The Scenes)

AMD

Fixed checkerboard patterns that appear on screen when using Motion Blur on AMD RX 580 and RX 590 series GPUs

Interested readers can check out Sportskeeda's review of the title's state at launch.