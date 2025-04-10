The Last of Us Part 2: All collectables in Chapter 7 Packing Up

The Last of Us Part 2 has been out for a few years, and many players have earned the coveted Platinum trophy in the game. The title's main campaign consists of 26 achievements or trophies. Some focus on collectibles, while others require players to complete menial tasks.

This guide lists all the collectibles in the Packing Up level, which takes place shortly after Joel's death.

All the collectibles in Chapter 7 Packing Up of The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2's Chapter 7 begins with Ellie crying near Joel's gravesite. She eventually stands up and walks back to their house, which is located just a few meters away.

Ellie and Dina climb the stairs leading to the house and stand on the porch together. Ellie is still shaken by what happened and hesitates to enter the house on her own. This is when Dina offers to retrieve whatever Ellie needs from inside.

Ellie declines, stating that she wants to do it herself. Both enter the house, ending the cinematic sequence and returning control of Ellie to the player.

Since this is a small chapter mainly consisting of cutscenes, there are only three collectibles to gather here.

1) Owl mug (Journal Entry)

Owl Mug in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

Walk straight and take a left to enter the dining area, which leads into the kitchen.

In the kitchen, you will find a mug with a picture of an owl near the sink. Interact with it and place it back on the kitchen counter for Ellie to add it as a Journal Entry.

2) Joel's guitar (Journal Entry)

Joel's guitar (Image via Naughty Dog)

Exit the kitchen, climb up the stairs, and look to your left. You will see an open room that you need to enter. Inside, you will see various equipment.

Focus on the guitar placed on the table on the right side of the room. This is Joel's guitar, and interacting with it will prompt Ellie to add it as a Journal Entry.

3) Joel's watch (Artifact)

Joel's watch in The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Naughty Dog)

Exit the room where you collected the Journal Entry for Joel's guitar and take a right.

Enter the room directly in front of you and look to the left to find a red box on the bed. Approach and interact with it to obtain Joel's watch.

