The Last of Us Part 2: Ending explained

The Last of Us Part 2 is considered one of the most divisive titles in the video game industry. While some players agree with Neil Druckmann's vision, others have their own theories about how the story should have played out in the sequel.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been out for five years at this point, and with the second season of the HBO show coming out on April 13, 2025, it is a good time to revisit the game's ending.

This article discusses how The Last of Us Part 2 concluded its narrative.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2. Read at your own risk.

The final showdown: Ellie vs. Abby

Ellie vs Abby (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 2 begins with Joel narrating the events of the hospital from the previous game to his brother, Tommy. He explains how he had to kill a bunch of fireflies and the doctor operating on Ellie to rescue her before it was too late. Cut to the present, we see Joel getting murdered by Abby; we learn that the doctor he killed at the hospital was her father, and she sought revenge for his death.

This loss deeply affects Ellie, pushing her to embark on a journey across Seattle to kill Abby. However, she is unable to do so and returns home with no luck. The following events take place during the final hours of The Last of Us Part 2 playthrough. After settling down with Dina, Ellie often struggles to cope with the fact that she couldn't kill Abby for murdering Joel.

One day, she packs up her stuff and leaves to complete her revenge, knowing that Dina won't be there when she returns. With Joel's death still fresh in her mind, Ellie embarks on a journey to track down Abby, who is currently a prisoner along with Lev in Santa Barbara.

After finding her, they have a violent showdown where she ends up choking Abby underwater. However, before completing the deed, Ellie gets a flashback of Joel playing his guitar, which makes her stop, letting Abby escape with Lev in peace.

Why did Ellie let Abby escape with Lev?

The Last of Us Part 2 teaches that revenge is a never-ending cycle (Image via Naughty Dog)

Ellie's choice to let Abby escape on a boat marks the moment she decided to break the cycle of revenge. Throughout the game, she becomes incredibly violent and kills those responsible for Joel's death. However, during her crusade, she not only loses her joyful demeanor but also wrestles with her memories and laments the time she didn't spend with him.

During her climactic showdown with Abby, Ellie recalls her conversation with Joel; she remembers being ready to forgive him and amend their relationship. Her decision to spare Abby acts as a form of closure and healing, allowing her to mourn his death instead of repeating the cycle of revenge.

The farm and the guitar

The Last of Us Part 2 ends with a broken Ellie (Image via Naughty Dog)

After leaving Santa Barbara, Ellie returns to the farm to find an empty house, as Dina has left with their baby. She then climbs the stairs to enter a room where she can comfortably sit down and play Joel's guitar. However, having lost two of her fingers to Abby, she struggles to play anything. This severed her final connection to Joel, which they bonded over — the guitar.

This signifies that in her pursuit of revenge, she has lost everything, including a family, a partner, and herself. Ellie puts down the instrument and leaves the house with her bag, with the final shot showing her walking away from what she once had— happiness.

Final thoughts on The Last of Us Part 2

Ellie walks away after losing everything in pursuit of revenge (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 2 is a story that makes people ruminate on actions and their consequences in the long run. Nobody knew that Joel killing the doctor to save Ellie from the hospital that day would seal his demise years later. The game etches a tale about the never-ending nature of revenge, which can only end when one decides to walk away.

The ending of The Last of Us Part 2 doesn't end on a cliffhanger or hint at a third game, seemingly completing Ellie's story arc. It preached an important lesson of leaving at the right time; however, Ellie learnt the lesson a bit too late, losing everything she loved once as a consequence.

