The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Looks Good on You trophy

The main campaign of The Last of Us Part 2 features a total of 26 trophies, including the coveted Platinum. Getting these achievements is fairly easy, as they mostly require gathering collectibles and completing menial tasks.

Ad

One of the many miscellaneous achievements in the game is called "Looks Good on You," a bronze trophy that requires you to put a hat on Joel's head during a flashback sequence.

This article will explain how to unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

How to unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

Stegosaurus fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)

This trophy can be unlocked during a flashback sequence that takes place after ending Seattle Day 1. When the section begins, you will be controlling a younger version of Ellie, and your objective is to explore the dinosaur exhibit with Joel. The goal is to put a hat on his head, which can be easily located on the right side upon entering the building.

Ad

Trending

After acquiring the hat, you might try to make Joel wear it, but there's more to this process. You first need to place it on the heads of any two of the surrounding dinosaur fossils, but only some of them can be interacted with. Search for a Stegosaurus, which stands on the left side upon entering the exhibit. Put the hat on its head and wait for Joel to pass a comment.

Ad

Triceratops fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)

Retrieve the hat and then look for a Triceratops, which is on the right side of the previous dinosaur fossil. Interact with the structure to put a hat on its head. Joel will again share his thoughts, and now you can take it back.

With both dinosaurs done, approach Joel and interact with him using the triangle prompt above his head. This will make Ellie put a hat on him and unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.