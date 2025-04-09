The Last of Us Part 2: How to get the Looks Good on You trophy

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Apr 09, 2025 00:48 GMT
The Last of Us Part 2
"Looks Good on You" is a bronze trophy (Image via Naughty Dog)

The main campaign of The Last of Us Part 2 features a total of 26 trophies, including the coveted Platinum. Getting these achievements is fairly easy, as they mostly require gathering collectibles and completing menial tasks.

Ad

One of the many miscellaneous achievements in the game is called "Looks Good on You," a bronze trophy that requires you to put a hat on Joel's head during a flashback sequence.

This article will explain how to unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2

Stegosaurus fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)
Stegosaurus fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)

This trophy can be unlocked during a flashback sequence that takes place after ending Seattle Day 1. When the section begins, you will be controlling a younger version of Ellie, and your objective is to explore the dinosaur exhibit with Joel. The goal is to put a hat on his head, which can be easily located on the right side upon entering the building.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After acquiring the hat, you might try to make Joel wear it, but there's more to this process. You first need to place it on the heads of any two of the surrounding dinosaur fossils, but only some of them can be interacted with. Search for a Stegosaurus, which stands on the left side upon entering the exhibit. Put the hat on its head and wait for Joel to pass a comment.

Ad
Triceratops fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)
Triceratops fossil (Image via Naughty Dog)

Retrieve the hat and then look for a Triceratops, which is on the right side of the previous dinosaur fossil. Interact with the structure to put a hat on its head. Joel will again share his thoughts, and now you can take it back.

With both dinosaurs done, approach Joel and interact with him using the triangle prompt above his head. This will make Ellie put a hat on him and unlock the "Looks Good on You" trophy in The Last of Us Part 2.

About the author
Siddharth Wadhwan

Siddharth Wadhwan

A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी