The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.3 on PC: Everything new added with the latest patch (May 02, 2025)

The Last of Us Part 2 had a much smoother release on PC compared to its predecessor's PC port. However, there are still numerous performance issues, including bugs and glitches, that continue to frustrate players. While most of them have already been fixed by Naughty Dog, others have been targeted in the latest patch, which was released just a few hours ago.

This article lists the official patch notes for update 1.3 of The Last of Us Part 2 on PC.

Full patch notes for The Last of Us Part 2 (Update 1.3)

The Last of Us update 1.3 fixes multiple prevailing bugs and glitches (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

One of the biggest performance issues in The Last of Us Part 2 was related to upscaling. When this technology was enabled, players encountered multiple strange glitches and bugs. Thankfully, most of them have now been resolved, and it is safe to say that the game is fully playable.

Here are all the changes in the new patch:

The dynamic blood drip effect is now visible on body parts when shot or wounded by a melee attack.

Fixed a bug that caused blood splatter screen effects to briefly disappear when quickly moving the camera or dodging, if upscaling was enabled.

Resolved a crash that occurred for some players when performing a quick turn after completing an interaction.

Fixed a bug that could cause PlayStation DualSense controllers to become less responsive and lose functionality over time when using Steam Input.

Adaptive Triggers are now functional when using a PlayStation DualSense controller with Steam Input enabled.

Addressed a bug that caused noise and flickering on camera rotation while aiming through a rifle scope with upscaling enabled.

Resolved a bug that caused Steam Status to show “At the Main Menu” when playing No Return.

Fixed a bug that introduced ghosting when FSR Frame Generation was used with a display resolution lower than the native screen resolution.

Fixed a visual bug that caused lighting in dark underwater sections to appear pixelated when both upscaling and motion blur were enabled.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some players to fall out of bounds while riding on horseback through Seattle.

Various visual bug fixes related to animation and lighting in ultrawide cutscenes.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

