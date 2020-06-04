The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition: All you need to know

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie Edition is a special edition that players can buy to get game merchandise.

The Ellie Edition comes with great collector's items such as a 7" Vinyl of the game's soundtrack.

The Last of Us Part II (picture credits: gamespot)

The Last of Us Part II is Naughty Dog's one of the most ambitious titles, which is true for every one of their releases. They have constantly enhanced their games' quality with every release and given gamers some of the best single-player experiences ever.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on the 19th of June and is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Players can pre-download the game 2 days before the release (subject to change).

Naughty Dog has always provided great Collector's Editions for their games and The Last of Us Part II is no different. With Ellie Edition of the game, the most devoted of players will be able to get possession of Last of Us merchandise and collector's items.

Also Read: The Last of Us: Fan Casting the HBO Show

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie Edition, what does it include?

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie Edition

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie Edition is one of the best collector's editions for a game, and has some really cool merchandise for players. However, it doesn't come for cheap and costs $249.99.

Keep an eye out for when Ellie Edition comes back in stock, as it flies off the shelf quite quickly. Some fans cannot wait to get their hands on this great set of merchandise. You can buy it from the official Playstation Website here.

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie Edition includes:

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II Logo Patch

7” Vinyl Record featuring Music from the Original Soundtrack

Replica of Ellie’s Backpack

SteelBook Case including Full Game

48 Page Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

12” Ellie Statue

Lithograph Art Print and Thank You letter

Replica of Ellie’s Bracelet

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

Set of 5 Stickers

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

The 7" Vinyl Record of the game's original soundtrack by the phenomenal Gustavo Santaollala is honestly worth the price, if the masterful soundtrack of the first game is anything to go by.

Also Read: The Last of Us Part II Pre-Orders Have not been affected according to the Playstation CEO