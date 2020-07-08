The Last of Us Part II voice actor Laura Bailey gets death threats over her role as Abby

The Last of Us Part II has emerged as the most divisive game of the console generation.

Laura Bailey recently revealed on Twitter that she has been receiving death threats for her role in the game.

A sizeable portion of The Last of Us fanbase has even turned against the game developers and the voice actors by addressing their dismay on Twitter and other social media platforms.

While Neil Druckman, who is the director of the game and the vice-president at Naughty Dog, has borne the brunt of the criticism from disappointed fans, notable actor Laura Bailey recently faced the vitriolic ire of the fanbase.

Laura Bailey gets death threats over social media for her role in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey is one of the most talented voice actors right now and has played many iconic roles such as Nadine in Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The actor played the role of a new character named Abby in The Last of Us Part II. Abby is one of the most divisive characters in the game and a lot of players have expressed their discontent regarding the character online.

Abby serves as the major antagonist for the majority of the game and players did not take well to certain decisions made by the character.

Bailey recently took to Twitter to express her disappointment regarding the vitriolic hate she has been receiving over social media in the last few weeks.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers.



Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

Fellow co-star Jeffrey Pierce, who plays Tommy in The Last of Us Part II, and others came to her support on Twitter.

They do not get to target anybody. They get nothing. https://t.co/8Rvhc0lSqU pic.twitter.com/4Ob55Ad8bV — Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) July 4, 2020

The Last of Us Part II continues to divide public opinion and while the game can be criticised, death threats are simply taking things too far.

