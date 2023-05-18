The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Mount Lanaryu Skyview Towers location and how to solve it

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with some really fascinating environmental puzzles that you can solve in creative ways. Much like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom does not force you towards any specific route of solving puzzles or engaging with enemies.

Instead, the game allows you to be creative with every encounter and solve problems in your own unique ways. One of the most fun enviromental puzzles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Skyview Towers, which you need to unlock to survey your surroundings and mark points of interest on the map.

One such Skyview Tower is the one found in Mount Lanayru, aptly named the "Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower." Here's a comprehensive guide on how to locate the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and activate it.

How to activate the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is located in the eastern part of the Lanayru region, near the Naydra Snowfield. The exact coordinates for the Lanayru Skyview Tower are (3844, -1307, 0539). Scaling and activating the Lanayru Skyview Tower is quite easy as it only requires you to locate the rubble falling from the sky and use Link's "Recall" ability on it.

To get to the top of the Lanayru Skyview Tower, you can either choose to climb your way to the top, which can be quite an arduous task, or you can simply hop on the rubble falling from the sky. You can do so by using Link's Recall ability on it and jumping right when it reaches the apex of the tower. The Recall technique can also be used to climb other Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Although getting to the top of the Lanayru Tower is quite easy, reaching the tower is the real challenge. The Lanayru region is relatively colder than other parts of Hyrule, and the Skyview Tower is located on top of an icy mountain, which makes it inaccessible if you don't have cold-resistant gear.

Fortunately, there's an easy-to-find "Frostbite" gear set that you can obtain by simply exploring the open world of Hyrule. Equipping this set and also having a couple of frost-resistant ingredients and recipes in stock will help you easily navigate the icy mountains of Lanayru and access the Lanayru Skyview Tower.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes