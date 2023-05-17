How to easily get the Frostbite (cold resistance) armor set in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Each armor set in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has its own set bonus that comes in handy during particular situations in the game. One incredibly important set bonus is the cold resistance that can be received by wearing each piece of the Frostbite armor set, and this will negate the health loss that Link is often subjected to when traversing through some of the coldest regions of Hyrule.

While the Frostbite set is one of the most sought-after armor in the game, it’s not at all easy to come by, as players will be required to scour the map and obtain the three different pieces from three different locations.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to get your hands on the Frostbite armor set in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Frostbite armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to make the most of the cold resistance set bonus, you will be required to obtain all three pieces of the Frostbite armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The set consists of the Headdress, the Shirt, and the Trousers.

How to get Frostbite Headdress in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to get your hands on the Headdress, you will be required to make your way to the Lake Kilsie Cave, which is located in Herba Mountains. The coordinates for the cave are 3918, 2842, 0016, and you need to explore the area a bit until you come across the chest.

Upon interacting with the chest, you will be able to get your hands on the Frostbite Headdress in the game.

How to get Frostbite Shirt in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

For the chest piece, you need to make your way to Brightcap Cave, which is located at -3042, 1529, 0187. Obtaining the Frostbite shirt from here is not that hard, and you will need to explore the area a bit to come across the chest that contains the item.

The Frostbite Shirt also comes with an additional bonus of Cold Weather attack, which too is a reason why this armor set is considered to be one of the best in the game.

How to get Frostbite Trousers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the final piece of the set, you need to head to the Herba Headspring Cave, which is located at the coordinates -2886, 2501, and 0392. Make your way to the end of the cave, and you will eventually come across the chest which contains the trousers.

