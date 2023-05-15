The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

Players in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom must overcome various challenges and puzzles to fulfill their assignments. The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is one level that requires quick reactions and strategic thinking. Players must use an array of tools and problem-solving abilities to progress beyond certain challenges, such as the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, one of the game's 15 Skyview Towers south of the East Necluda region.

While most towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be explored without much difficulty, Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower presents a challenging task. Players must destroy the thorns blocking access to Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower by setting them on fire.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players run into a specific obstacle that prevents them from completing this quest, the constant rain that pours down on the tower. This guide will help players complete the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower without much fuss.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Everything you need to do to clear Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

As previously stated, the rain will pose a hurdle as players move through the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Its entrance is also surrounded by thorny vines with sharp spikes that can only be removed by burning, complicating the issue.

Upon reaching the tower's entrance, players must get rid of the obstructing thorns. While they need to be burned, the area's persistent rain makes it difficult to carry out the task. Building a roof over the thorns is the most straightforward method of overcoming this challenge. The thorns can then burn and clear the route.

Use the Ultrahand power to link wooden planks (Image via YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

Use the Ultrahand power to link wooden planks on surrounding platforms to create a roof. Once the line is built, use Ultrahand to raise it above the difficult hurdles in front of the tower's entrance while utilizing the scaffolding on the sides for additional support.

Light the thorns on fire (Image via YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

You must light the thorns on fire when the rain stops. Then use a stick or an arrow to improve the burning process. To ensure that all thorns are burned, it is necessary to alter their roof to offer them better protection.

A larger, more ferocious explosion is produced, making the task easier for those with arrows and a Fire Fruit. Players can now enter the tower after the thorns in front of the two doors have been entirely burned down.

